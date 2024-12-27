Jamie Foxx Seeks Legal Action After Being Injured in Glass-Throwing Incident at Birthday Dinner

Jamie Foxx is preparing to press charges after the Beverly Hills birthday incident that left him injured. Foxx was struck in the face by the broken glass as he bled and needed to get stitched.

The actor sustained injuries following an altercation involving a broken glass during his birthday dinner last December 13. According to reports, he was attacked in Mr. Chow Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, while partying along with his two daughters, Corinne and Anelise, and former girlfriend Kristin Grannis.

Previously, he took to social media to reflect on the incident and thank fans for supporting him. He wrote, "The devil is a lie. Can’t win here... thank you to everybody that prays and checks on me... when your light is shining bright... they try to bring you darkness... but they don’t know that you’re built for it… The lights have been shining bright."

A source close to the matter told TMZ that Foxx is cooperating with the investigation fully and is willing to take legal action against the perpetrators to ensure nothing like this happens to another person.

The incident allegedly began when an individual utilized a laser pointer to flash an offending image onto Foxx's table, during which a glass was tossed during the exchange and struck Foxx in the face. The Beverly Hills Police Department initially reported the presence of a deadly weapon. However, nobody got arrested on the spot because officers did not uncover any weapon in the premises where the altercation took place.

While Jasper Dolphin, a stuntman, is not officially named a suspect, police are reportedly interested in speaking with him regarding the incident. According to sources, authorities keep investigating by conducting interviews, gathering evidence, and finding more facts.

Jamie Foxx's legal team has thus far refused to comment, while Jasper Dolphin has not also responded to requests for statements.

