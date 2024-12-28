Jennifer Lopez Was Shocked When THIS Famous Artist Asked For $5 Million To Perform At Her Wedding

Jennifer Lopez had a shocking expression when she learned about the fee of a very famous singer. Per reports, this artist was none other than Bruno Mars, whom J Lo wanted to be a part of her wedding performers.

This interesting tale comes from the time when the songstress and actress was getting married to Alex Rodriguez. Although the nuptials were later scrapped, their wedding planner, Marcy Blum, recently shed light on the inside story.

Making a recent appearance on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, the celebrity wedding planner, Blum, detailed that Jennifer Lopez had stated, "We just worked with him, and he’s five."

The price even shocked podcast hosts Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and Michael Bosstick, as the latter asked, “Million? Just to perform for the night?”

To which Marcy Blum stated the price was not for a night but in fact for a simple 45-minute set that may have lasted, at most for an hour.

Blum then went on to add that the On The Floor singer had a similar shock on her face when she heard about the fee of the Just the Way You Are singer.

“Don’t be ridiculous,” the celebrity wedding planner recalled the words of the Love Don't Cost a Thing artist.

For those who do not know, Jennifer Lopez, 55 and Rodriguez, 49, began dating in 2017. The pair then got engaged two years later, aiming for nuptials to be held in the year 2020 in Italy.

However, this dream had to be postponed following the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected the whole world.

Sadly, the pair eventually got separated, calling the wedding off back in 2021 and Bruno Mars never performed at J Lo’s event.

The Jenny From the Block artist then rekindled her romance with her ex, the actor, Ben Affleck. Soon the two tied the knot in July 2022.

