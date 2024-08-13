Jon Bernthal Promises Daredevil: Born Again Will Take Marvel Series to the Next Level

Ever since Marvel’s announcement of Daredevil: Born Again premiering on Disney+ Hotstar kin March 2025, fans are eagerly waiting for Jon Bernthal’s swaggering return to the Daredevil universe. He promised fans that the upcoming show would take it “a step further.”

At Marvel Studio and Disney’s D23 presentation that took place over the weekend, Bernthal said, “I think if you're a fan of the show that you saw before, you're gonna be a fan of this. I think we're just taking it a step further. We're all here, we're all enormously happy to be with each other, we're proud of what we did. If you're a fan of (Marvel's Daredevil), you're gonna be enormously happy.

For the unversed, Bernthal will be returning with a vengeance in Daredevil: Born Again which takes place five years after he last portrayed vigilante Frank Castle in season 2. The three-season Netflix series that introduced the street-level corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2015 gave way to the Marvel television series, which debuted its violent first footage at the convention.

The series features first looks at new villain Muse, the costumed crime-fighter White Tiger, and the grittier tone of the TV-MA-rated Echo. “In Daredevil: Born Again, we've channeled the essence of the original series but set an entirely new path for Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studio, regarding Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin. Both of them are set to appear on screen together three years after Daredevil's season 3 finale in 2018, implying a David vs. Goliath storyline between Daredevil and Kingpin. The story revolves around unexplained disappearances and the apathy of law authorities.

The upcoming Disney+ series, which is a revival rather than a reboot of the Netflix adaptation of Daredevil that lasted from 2015 to 2018, also features the return of Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll). Other new cast members joining include Ayelet Zurer (Man of Steel), Margarita Levieva (Star Wars: The Acolyte), and Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark).

Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation at Marvel Studios, will be producing the series along with Feige. In the Official Marvel Podcast, Winderbaum said, “Daredevil is incredible. It's similar in some ways to X-Men '97, because it's reviving something that the fans love, but it's taking it in a new direction. These characters have matured. The universe is different than it was. Things have changed. Society's changed.” He further added that Wilson and Matt have evolved, and their characters will clash in never-seen-before ways. “It's no longer enough to try and murder each other, there's a whole game of politics at play,” he continued.

Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ in March 2025. A continuation of Netflix's Daredevil series, Daredevil: Born Again, will consist of two nine-episode halves.

When the Kingpin uses Murdock's former lover, who is addicted to drugs, to reveal his secret identity as Daredevil, Murdock’s life and profession come to an end.

