Kevin Gates posts graphic video of woman during childbirth, shocked and appalled netizens call him out

American rapper Kevin Gates has shared a graphic and extremely NSFW video of a woman giving birth on his Instagram story and the Internet is having a meltdown since they saw it. Continue reading to know what the 37-year-old singer-songwriter posted on his social media account and how shocked netizens are reacting after seeing it.

Kevin Gates shares extremely graphic video of a woman giving birth

"The most beautiful thing on earth is the gift of life [folded hands emoji] [heart hands emoji]," Gates captioned the graphic and intrusive video while reposting it on his Instagram story. After watching the clip, users on the Internet automatically thought the woman in the video was Gates' wife, Dreka Haynes but the assumption was far from the truth. The shot-at-home video is of a random woman who decided to share the video on social media.

The video was posted on April 15 and is captioned, "In celebration of black maternal health week, Kendra is sharing her birth video and she offers this wisdom from this amazing birth experience." Gates and Haynes got married in 2015 and share two children, Khaza Kamil Gates and Islah Koren Gates, together. In a 2013 interview with Complex, the rapper said, "I got some children. I'm real real close with them."

"I lay in the bed with them, hold them, love on them. It really doesn't make sense to say [how many kids I have]. Not in a bad way, but it’s not like the public will ever get to see my children, and if they do see them, they aren't going to know they’re mine. Later on, maybe, I get to the point where I share it with the world," he added. Meanwhile, netizens were appalled and shocked after seeing the clip and made sure to let their reactions be known.

Netizens react to the NSFW childbirth video shared by Kevin Gates

One user wrote, "DO NOT LOOK AT KEVIN GATES INSTAGRAM STORY. TRUST ME," while another said, "just seen dat Kevin Gates video... i respect each and every one of you women [salute emoji] thank you god for making me a man." A third tweeted, "WHATEVER YALL DO DONT CHECK KEVIN GATES INSTAGRAM STORY" with a meme picture.

While one netizen asked, "why would kevin gates put that on his ig story bro" another commented, "can someone PLEASE tell Kevin Gates his IG story is public for everyone to see." A third said, "missing the person i was 5 seconds ago before watching kevin gates su story." A fourth posted a meme picture saying, 'I'm officially done' while tweeting, "what the hell is kevin gates reposting on his ig story man."

