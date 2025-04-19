Khloe Kardashian Calls THIS Sister ‘Her Eternal Partner in Love and Life'

On April 18, Khloe Kardashian shared a sweet birthday message for her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, who turned 46. The Good American founder posted several childhood throwback photos on Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption.

“Happy Birthday, my sweet Janie Jane, my sweet buttercup apple pie, my eternal partner in life and love,” Khloe wrote. She described Kourtney as “the most magical thing I've ever known” and added, “Truly, one of God's finest works. You carry a light that no one else has.”

Advertisement

The reality star called her sister “the silliest, tiniest little thing, but also the mightiest” and went on to say, “You have no idea how deeply I cherish, love, and adore you.”

Khloe Kardashian shared her deep bond with Kourtney Kardashian, saying that she needed her in this life and in every lifetime. She mentioned that Kourtney’s laugh was one of her favorite sounds and described her spirit as her favorite kind of magic.

Khloe added that Kourtney should never lose that magic and said they were twin flames who were always meant to find each other. She also said that Kourtney would always be her girl.

Khloe ended the message by calling Kourtney her ultimate Polly Pocket and wrote, “You are my forever. My person. My soulmate in sister form. Nothing can break you and I. Happy birthday, my tiny girl. May this year be your most magical one yet.”

Advertisement

In recent years, Khloe and Kourtney have grown closer. Kourtney spoke about their relationship during the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in 2022, saying that she and Khloe were on good terms. She mentioned that they had stayed in touch while Khloe was in Milan and had been FaceTiming throughout her trip.

Last year, Khloe also shared a birthday message for Kourtney on Instagram, saying that Kourtney would always be one of her best friends and favorite people in the world. She added that they were twin souls and that Kourtney was irreplaceable to her.

ALSO READ: Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa Spark Backlash for Using Cat Litter Tray on Celebrity Big Brother