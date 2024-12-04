Khloé Kardashian Explains Why She’s Been Single For 3 Years: ‘I’m Not Lonely’

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about her single status, sharing why she’s happy without a romantic partner. In an interview with Bustle on December 3, the Kardashians star shared that she hasn’t been in a relationship for three years and isn’t actively looking for one.

Khloé stated that she’s content with her life as it is. “Dating has not been a focus for me, and I’ve been single for about three years and love it,” she said. She clarified that she’s not dating or seeking companionship. “I’m not lonely. I’m just single and thriving,” she added.

The Good American founder showed pride in her independence, noting that she’s using this time to focus on personal growth. “I’m working on myself so much, and I’m getting to such a good place that I don’t want to do something to disrupt it,” she said.

Despite receiving plenty of direct messages on social media, Khloé has no interest in finding love online. She mentioned that her priorities have shifted as a mother to her two children, True, 6, and Tatum, 2.

Khloé also spoke about the challenges of dating as a public figure. She said she can’t imagine bringing a man she is dating around her kids.

She said she is not going to a restaurant with paparazzi; everyone will say they are getting married next week. She said she was not going to their home because what if they killed her? They are not coming to her home because she has kids, and she is not going to a hotel; that’s presumptuous.

Advertisement

Khloé admitted that her loved ones, particularly her mom, Kris Jenner, are concerned about her decision to remain single. “My mom is like, ‘Are you OK?’” she said. Khloé said her mom probably thinks she is going to die like this.

However, Khloé reassured that she’s genuinely happy with her current focus on her children, her career, and herself. She said that right now is not the time, and she doesn’t even want to share her TV remote with someone. She added that she loves her time when she has it.

Khloé’s last public relationship was with Tristan Thompson, the father of her two children. The couple dated on and off between 2016 and 2021, with their relationship ending after Tristan was caught in multiple cheating scandals.

His final scandal came in 2021 when it was revealed he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while still in a relationship with Khloé.

Advertisement

While the two now co-parent amicably, Khloé has made it clear there’s no chance of a romantic reconciliation. She said in a June episode of The Kardashians that the door is closed on that relationship. “Are you kidding me? This is life. We all gotta grow up and move on.”

ALSO READ: Why Was Judge Mathis Sued By A City Worker? Find Out