Kim Kardashian May Never Get Full Custody of Kids In Legal Battle with Kanye West? Source Claims Big Point in Place
Despite Kanye West’s erratic behavior, a custody battle may not be in Kim Kardashian’s future. Read what the source has to say.
Kanye West has sparked outrage by featuring his 11-year-old daughter, North, in a new song with Sean "Diddy" Combs—who is currently facing serious legal allegations, including sex trafficking. Kim Kardashian, blindsided by the track’s release, attempted to block North’s involvement, citing her legal control over their children’s trademarks.
Kim has long tried to shield her children from the controversies surrounding their father. However, the rapper’s latest move has left her horrified, sparking speculation that she may consider revisiting custody arrangements.
Sources close to Kim revealed that she was “disgusted” to hear North on the track, especially given Diddy’s ongoing legal troubles. In an alleged text exchange, Kim attempted to prevent North’s involvement by citing copyright ownership of her daughter’s name, but Kanye refused to back down. His response? A threat to go "to war" with Kim, igniting further tensions between the former couple.
Despite this, insiders claim Kim is unlikely to pursue full custody of their four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The reason? Fear of retaliation. Without a non-disclosure agreement, Kanye could expose private details about Kim and her family, making a legal battle potentially more damaging than beneficial.
While Kim has tried to maintain a co-parenting arrangement despite Kanye’s increasingly erratic behavior, this latest incident is straining their uneasy truce. With Kanye continuing to make controversial public statements and North caught in the crossfire, tensions between the exes are at an all-time high. However, unless something drastic changes, sources insist that Kim is not willing to risk the fallout of an all-out custody war.