Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, And Rob Kardashian Get Caught In Controversy Over A Resurfaced Lawsuit; Find Out What It Is

Kim Kardashian and her siblings Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob are embroiled in controversy after the 2008 lawsuit against them by popular rapper Brandy's mother, Sonja Norwood, resurfaced on social media. According to People magazine, Norwood alleged in the lawsuit that the Kardashian siblings stole millions of dollars from her daughter.

As reported by the outlet, Norwood sued the reality stars for more than $120,000 with an additional 10% interest. In the lawsuit, she alleged that the Skims founder had committed fraud because she was authorized by the Norwood family to make a single transaction from their credit card.

This was back when the Kardashians were not as rich and famous as they are today. Kim had dated Brandy's brother, Ray J, and also worked as a personal stylist at the same time. The lawsuit was filed after Kim and her family encountered fame and wealth in their lives.

According to the lawsuit, the SKNN founder was allowed to make one transaction as Brandy's personal stylist, but she swiped a bill for $120,636 from the Norwood family credit card. The case resurfaced earlier, creating a buzz on social media. However, as the outlet reported, Norwood released a statement indicating that it was dismissed at the request of her children, Brandy and Ray J.

The latter was in a relationship with Kim from 2003 to 2006, and their split was reportedly due to irreconcilable differences. Today, the Kardashians are one of the most famous families and reality TV personalities with billions of net worth. Kim, who is mom to four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Palsm, with ex-husband Kanye West, has a net worth of 1.7 billion, the highest among the Kardashian clan.

The mom-of-four recently made headlines for dating a real estate agent who is not in the public eye. Eight months after ending her relationship with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., the beauty mogul reportedly found her new love.

Since her messy divorce from West, the reality star dated SNL alum Pete Davidson for nine months before ending their relationship. The latter also appeared on her famous reality show, The Kardashians.

