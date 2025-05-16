Kristen Stewart and Natalie Portman Steal the Spotlight at Cannes 2025 Photocalls with Strikingly Opposite Looks: See PICS

Cannes Film Festival 2025 has brought some of the biggest stars to the beautiful French city to promote their respective projects. On Thursday, Kristen Stewart and Natalie Portman were seen flaunting the best of their wardrobes during their photocalls.

While Stewart attended the photocall for her directorial debut movie The Chronology Of Water, Portman arrived for the photocall of Ugo Bienvenu's science fiction animation film Arco.

Advertisement

Coming to their ensembles, the two sported completely different looks, proving that the Cannes celebrate diverse styles and fashion.

Stewart embraced her soft girl era in a pink tweed short set from the Chanel Fall 2025 collection. Her ensemble featured a tulle blouse embroidered with flounces and stress and matching shorts, which were topped with a net skirt. For her accessories, she opted for classic pink Chanel shoes and the Bouton de Camélia choker. With her pink-tinted blonde updo, she kept true to her rebellious nature.

On the other hand, Portman channeled a black swan in a little black dress from Dior's fall 2025 collection. Her ensemble featured a high neck and cap sleeves that led into an architectural pannier skirt. The silver embroidery on the dress brought the drama to the fore. To complete the look, she opted for simple black heels, black glasses, and silver jewelry.

Check out the pictures below!

Advertisement

With The Chronology of Water, Stewart is making her directorial debut. The film is based on the memoir of the same name by Lidia Yuknavitch. It premiered at the Un Certain Regard section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival today. The film stars Imogen Poots, Thora Birch, Earl Cave, and Michael Epp.

Portman is in Cannes for the premiere of Arco. She has voice acting credits in the animated film and has also served as a producer on the project.