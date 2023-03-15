Latin American Music Awards 2023: Bad Bunny to Becky G, check out the list of all nominees

2023 Latin American Awards are back for another year; Bad Bunny, Becky G, and Daddy Yankee are among the top nominees.

Written by Shweta Singh   |  Updated on Mar 15, 2023   |  07:36 PM IST  |  3.2K
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny (Credits: YouTube)

The 8th Latin American music awards are around the corner. While the star-studded event is set to be broadcast on April 20th, the Latin AMAs winners will be selected by fan voting. The list of 2023 nominations is out with singers such as Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, and Becky G among the top contenders. 

Bad Bunny dominated the announcement with 11 nominations followed by Daddy Yankee and Becky G with 9 nominations each. The Puerto Rican global star is up for the “Album of the year” category alongside Daddy Yankee’s “Legendary”, Ivan Cornejo’s “Danado”, Becky G’s “Esquemas”, J Balvin’s Jose, Eslabon Armado’s “Nostalgia”, and Rosalia’s “Motomummy”. Daddy Yankee is nominated alongside several other immensely talented singers, including Bad Bunny, Becky G, Romeo Santos, Rosalía, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Eslabón Armado, and Ivan Cornejo.

Additionally, Becky G and Karol G have received a nomination for the “song of the year” category for their collaboration “Mamii ''. So has Shakira for her collaboration with Rauw Alejandro for their album “Te Felicito'', Bad Bunny with Chencho Corleone for  “Me Porto Bonito”, and Bizarrap’s collaboration with Quevedo for the breakthrough “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52”.

Co-hosted by Galilea Montijo and Julián Gil, the musical awards will honor some of the biggest icons in Latin music and excite fans with amazing content and enthralling musical performances, See the complete list of nominees below:

 

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Becky G

 Daddy Yankee

 Eslabón Armado

 Farruko

 Ivan Cornejo

 Karol G

 Rauw Alejandro

 Romeo Santos

 Rosalía 

 

New Artist of the Year

Bizarrap

 Blessd

 Edén Muñoz

 Grupo Frontera

 Los Lara

 Luis Figueroa

 Luis R Conriquez

 Quevedo

 Santa Fe Klan

 Yahritza y Su Esencia 

 

Song of the Year

“Bebe dame” – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera

 “Despechá” – Rosalía

 “Dos oruguitas” – Sebastián Yatra

 “Está dañada” – Ivan Cornejo

 “La bachata” – Manuel Turizo

 “MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G

 “Me porto bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

 “Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo

 “Sus huellas” – Romeo Santos

 “Te felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro 

 

Album of the Year

Ahora Me Da Pena EP – Buena Vista Social Club

Advertisement

 Dañado – Ivan Cornejo

 Esquemas – Becky G

 Fórmula, Vol. 3 – Romeo Santos

 Jose – J Balvin

 La 167 – Farruko

 Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee

 Motomami – Rosalía

 Nostalgia – Eslabón Armado

 Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny 

 

Collaboration of the Year

“Bebe dame” – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera

 “El incomprendido” – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni

 “MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G

 “Mayor que usted” – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel

 “Me porto bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

 “Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez

 “Que vuelvas” – Carin León & Grupo Frontera

 “Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo

 “Te espero” – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra

 “Te felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro 

 

Best Crossover Artist

DJ Khaled

 DJ Snake

 Ed Sheeran

 Fatman Scoop

 Gims

 Justin Timberlake

 Lil Jon

 Megan Thee Stallion

 Mr. Vegas

 The Weeknd 

 

Streaming Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

 Chencho Corleone

 Grupo Frontera

 Ivan Cornejo

 Karol G 

 

Tour of the Year

Enfiestados y Amanecidos Tour – Grupo Firme

 La Última Vuelta World Tour – Daddy Yankee

 Papi Juancho World Tour – Maluma

 $trip Love Tour – Karol G

 World’s Hottest Tour – Bad Bunny 

 

Best Duo or Group – Pop

Jesse & Joy

 Los Enanitos Verdes

 Maná

 Mau y Ricky

 Reik 

 

Best Artist – Pop

Anitta

 Becky G

 Camilo

 Enrique Iglesias

 Kali Uchis

 Luis Fonsi

 Ricky Martin

 Rosalía

Advertisement

 Sebastián Yatra

 Shakira 

 

Best Song – Pop

“Bailé con mi ex” – Becky G

 “Junio” – Maluma

 “Provenza” – Karol G

 “Tacones rojos” – Sebastián Yatra

 “Te amo y punto” – Chayanne 

 

Best Artist – Urban

Anuel AA

 Bad Bunny

 Daddy Yankee

 Farruko

 J Balvin

 Jhayco

 Karol G

 Natti Natasha

 Ozuna

 Rauw Alejandro 

 

Best Artist – Regional Mexican

Ángela Aguilar

 Carin León

 Chiquis

 Christian Nodal

 Edén Muñoz

 Gerardo Ortiz

 Ivan Cornejo

 Junior H

 Luis R Conriquez

 Pepe Aguilar 

 

Best Duo or Group – Regional Mexican

Banda Los Recoditos

 Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

 Calibre 50

 Eslabón Armado

 Fuerza Regida

 Grupo Firme

 Grupo Frontera

 Intocable

 Los Ángeles Azules

 Yahritza y Su Esencia 

 

Best Album – Regional Mexican

Dañado – Ivan Cornejo

 Del Barrio Hasta Aquí, Vol. 2 – Fuerza Regida

 Mi Vida En Un Cigarro 2 – Junior H

 Nostalgia – Eslabón Armado

 Obsessed Deluxe – Yahritza y Su Esencia 

 

Best Song – Regional Mexican

“Chale” – Edén Muñoz

 “La boda del huitlacoche (Live)” – Carin León

 “No se va (En vivo)” – Grupo Frontera

 “Que te vaya bien” – Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

 “Si me duele que duela” – Intocable 

 

Best Collaboration – Regional Mexican

“Billete grande (En vivo)” – Fuerza Regida & Edgardo Nuñez

 “Brindo” – Mario Bautista & Banda El Recodo

 “Calidad” – Grupo Firme & Luis Mexia

 “Con un botecito a pecho” – Adriel Favela & Carin León

 “Hay que hacer dinero” – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Edén Muñoz

Advertisement

 “Jugaste y sufrí” – Eslabón Armado & DannyLux

 “Que vuelvas” – Carin León & Grupo Frontera

 “Se acabó (En vivo)” – Lenin Ramírez, Fuerza Regida & Banda Renovación

 “Si ya hiciste el mal” – Luis R Conriquez & Jessi Uribe

 “Ya acabó” – Marca MP & Becky G 

Advertisement

 

Best Artist – Tropical

Carlos Vives

 Marc Anthony

 Prince Royce

 Romeo Santos

 Víctor Manuelle 

 

Best Album – Tropical

Ahora Me Da Pena EP – Buena Vista Social Club

 Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives

 Fórmula, Vol. 3 – Romeo Santos

 Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony

 The Ultimate Bachata Collection – Héctor Acosta “El Torito”

 

Best Song – Tropical

“Despechá” – Rosalía

 “Después de la playa” – Bad Bunny

 “La bachata” – Manuel Turizo

 “Pegao” – Camilo

 “Sus huellas” – Romeo Santos 

 

Best Collaboration – Tropical

“Baloncito viejo” – Carolos Vives & Camilo

 “El pañuelo” – Romeo Santos & Rosalía

 “Monotonía” – Shakira 

 

Also read: The World’s Hottest Tour 2022: Upcoming Bad Bunny concerts after Houston | PINKVILLA

Also read: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny seemingly hug and kiss as the rumoured couple gets spotted together | PINKVILLA

FAQs

When will Latin American Awards take place?
April 20, 2023
Who will host Latin American Awards 2023?
Galilea Montijo and Julián Gil,
Where to watch Latin American Awards 2023?
The ceremony is expected to broadcast live on Univision, UNIMÁS, and Galavisión.
About The Author
Shweta Singh
Shweta Singh

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!