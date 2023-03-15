Latin American Music Awards 2023: Bad Bunny to Becky G, check out the list of all nominees
2023 Latin American Awards are back for another year; Bad Bunny, Becky G, and Daddy Yankee are among the top nominees.
The 8th Latin American music awards are around the corner. While the star-studded event is set to be broadcast on April 20th, the Latin AMAs winners will be selected by fan voting. The list of 2023 nominations is out with singers such as Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, and Becky G among the top contenders.
Bad Bunny dominated the announcement with 11 nominations followed by Daddy Yankee and Becky G with 9 nominations each. The Puerto Rican global star is up for the “Album of the year” category alongside Daddy Yankee’s “Legendary”, Ivan Cornejo’s “Danado”, Becky G’s “Esquemas”, J Balvin’s Jose, Eslabon Armado’s “Nostalgia”, and Rosalia’s “Motomummy”. Daddy Yankee is nominated alongside several other immensely talented singers, including Bad Bunny, Becky G, Romeo Santos, Rosalía, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Eslabón Armado, and Ivan Cornejo.
Additionally, Becky G and Karol G have received a nomination for the “song of the year” category for their collaboration “Mamii ''. So has Shakira for her collaboration with Rauw Alejandro for their album “Te Felicito'', Bad Bunny with Chencho Corleone for “Me Porto Bonito”, and Bizarrap’s collaboration with Quevedo for the breakthrough “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52”.
Co-hosted by Galilea Montijo and Julián Gil, the musical awards will honor some of the biggest icons in Latin music and excite fans with amazing content and enthralling musical performances, See the complete list of nominees below:
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
Eslabón Armado
Farruko
Ivan Cornejo
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Romeo Santos
Rosalía
New Artist of the Year
Bizarrap
Blessd
Edén Muñoz
Grupo Frontera
Los Lara
Luis Figueroa
Luis R Conriquez
Quevedo
Santa Fe Klan
Yahritza y Su Esencia
Song of the Year
“Bebe dame” – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera
“Despechá” – Rosalía
“Dos oruguitas” – Sebastián Yatra
“Está dañada” – Ivan Cornejo
“La bachata” – Manuel Turizo
“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G
“Me porto bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo
“Sus huellas” – Romeo Santos
“Te felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
Album of the Year
Ahora Me Da Pena EP – Buena Vista Social Club
Dañado – Ivan Cornejo
Esquemas – Becky G
Fórmula, Vol. 3 – Romeo Santos
Jose – J Balvin
La 167 – Farruko
Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee
Motomami – Rosalía
Nostalgia – Eslabón Armado
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
Collaboration of the Year
“Bebe dame” – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera
“El incomprendido” – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni
“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G
“Mayor que usted” – Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel
“Me porto bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
“Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez
“Que vuelvas” – Carin León & Grupo Frontera
“Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap & Quevedo
“Te espero” – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra
“Te felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
Best Crossover Artist
DJ Khaled
DJ Snake
Ed Sheeran
Fatman Scoop
Gims
Justin Timberlake
Lil Jon
Megan Thee Stallion
Mr. Vegas
The Weeknd
Streaming Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Chencho Corleone
Grupo Frontera
Ivan Cornejo
Karol G
Tour of the Year
Enfiestados y Amanecidos Tour – Grupo Firme
La Última Vuelta World Tour – Daddy Yankee
Papi Juancho World Tour – Maluma
$trip Love Tour – Karol G
World’s Hottest Tour – Bad Bunny
Best Duo or Group – Pop
Jesse & Joy
Los Enanitos Verdes
Maná
Mau y Ricky
Reik
Best Artist – Pop
Anitta
Becky G
Camilo
Enrique Iglesias
Kali Uchis
Luis Fonsi
Ricky Martin
Rosalía
Sebastián Yatra
Shakira
Best Song – Pop
“Bailé con mi ex” – Becky G
“Junio” – Maluma
“Provenza” – Karol G
“Tacones rojos” – Sebastián Yatra
“Te amo y punto” – Chayanne
Best Artist – Urban
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Best Artist – Regional Mexican
Ángela Aguilar
Carin León
Chiquis
Christian Nodal
Edén Muñoz
Gerardo Ortiz
Ivan Cornejo
Junior H
Luis R Conriquez
Pepe Aguilar
Best Duo or Group – Regional Mexican
Banda Los Recoditos
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabón Armado
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Intocable
Los Ángeles Azules
Yahritza y Su Esencia
Best Album – Regional Mexican
Dañado – Ivan Cornejo
Del Barrio Hasta Aquí, Vol. 2 – Fuerza Regida
Mi Vida En Un Cigarro 2 – Junior H
Nostalgia – Eslabón Armado
Obsessed Deluxe – Yahritza y Su Esencia
Best Song – Regional Mexican
“Chale” – Edén Muñoz
“La boda del huitlacoche (Live)” – Carin León
“No se va (En vivo)” – Grupo Frontera
“Que te vaya bien” – Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
“Si me duele que duela” – Intocable
Best Collaboration – Regional Mexican
“Billete grande (En vivo)” – Fuerza Regida & Edgardo Nuñez
“Brindo” – Mario Bautista & Banda El Recodo
“Calidad” – Grupo Firme & Luis Mexia
“Con un botecito a pecho” – Adriel Favela & Carin León
“Hay que hacer dinero” – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Edén Muñoz
“Jugaste y sufrí” – Eslabón Armado & DannyLux
“Que vuelvas” – Carin León & Grupo Frontera
“Se acabó (En vivo)” – Lenin Ramírez, Fuerza Regida & Banda Renovación
“Si ya hiciste el mal” – Luis R Conriquez & Jessi Uribe
“Ya acabó” – Marca MP & Becky G
Best Artist – Tropical
Carlos Vives
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Víctor Manuelle
Best Album – Tropical
Ahora Me Da Pena EP – Buena Vista Social Club
Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives
Fórmula, Vol. 3 – Romeo Santos
Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony
The Ultimate Bachata Collection – Héctor Acosta “El Torito”
Best Song – Tropical
“Despechá” – Rosalía
“Después de la playa” – Bad Bunny
“La bachata” – Manuel Turizo
“Pegao” – Camilo
“Sus huellas” – Romeo Santos
Best Collaboration – Tropical
“Baloncito viejo” – Carolos Vives & Camilo
“El pañuelo” – Romeo Santos & Rosalía
“Monotonía” – Shakira
