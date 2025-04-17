Liam Payne’s Sister Says It's 'Exhausting' to Live Without Singer 6 Months After Tragic Death: 'Gasping For Air...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Six months after the death of former One Direction member Liam Payne, his older sister, Ruth Gibbins, has shared a heartfelt message on social media. On April 16, Ruth posted an emotional tribute to her late brother on Instagram, describing the daily pain she feels since losing him.

Ruth Gibbins shared that her mind still screams for Liam and that every morning feels like being plunged underwater, gasping for air that never comes. She said living without him feels impossible, and for now, she is just existing.

She continued, “I’m learning to laugh or smile in the right places, but mate, it’s exhausting when all I want to do is speak to you.” Ruth reflected on the memories she shared with Liam and how they now feel bittersweet. “In the few moments I allow myself to feel love and not just loss, I can really smile at the memories of us,” she wrote.

She recalled a moment from the previous year when they were doubled over with laughter while trying to recreate something they had seen on YouTube but added that memories now always carry a sense of sadness because it's unfair they can’t make new ones.

She added that she looks for signs of Liam in her daily life. “I see you, though. You’re always coming through in different ways to put me back on the right path,” she said. “I miss you loudly, quietly and in all the moments in between.”

Ruth ended her post with a loving message to her brother, saying she loved him more than words or tears could ever express, and added that she knows he understands that. She said she would meet him in her dreams for now.

Her message comes six months after Liam died following a fall from a third-story balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in October 2024, as per E! News.

Liam’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, also recently spoke about her grief. In an interview on the British morning show Lorraine, she admitted that she still finds it difficult to talk about Liam in the past tense.

Kate shared that she often talks about Liam in the present tense and still finds it difficult to fully accept his absence, calling it part of her healing journey. She added that referring to him in the past tense makes it sting even more. She added that she never thought she would be talking about Liam in the past tense and admitted that accepting it has been really difficult.

