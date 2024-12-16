Lisa Kudrow Slams Use Of De-Aging And 'Endorsement For AI' In Filmmaking; Shares Her Take On Tom Hank's Film Here

Lisa Kudrow is firmly against the use of Artificial Intelligence in filmmaking! Robert Zemeckis’s latest decade-spanning film, Here, which reunited him with his Forrest Gump stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, used AI to portray the younger versions of the actors. During the Friends actress’s recent appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, she took issue with the film’s endorsement of AI.

“They shot it, and they could actually shoot the scene and then look at the playback of them as younger, and it’s ready for them to see,” she said, explaining the gist of the film. “All I got from that was, this is an endorsement for AI,” Kudrow added.

She clarified that she wasn’t criticizing AI for “ruining” the film but more out of her concern for the future actors who’ll be left to do “licensing and recycling.”

She also emphasized that the continued use of technology in filmmaking can possibly kill the scope of humans. “Set that completely aside, what work will there be for human beings? Then what?” she added.

“There’ll be some kind of living stipend for people, you won’t have to work? How can it possibly be enough?” Kudrow continued. Here was released by Sony Pictures in theaters in November but had an underwhelming performance at the box office, with $13 million worldwide.

However, it could certainly earn accolades for visual effects. Earlier this month, Variety reported that the film is among the 20 films vying for the top 10 spots on the Oscars shortlist for best visual effects. It’s also one of three films that used de-aging or synthetic human effects driven by AI tools in a film.

Previously, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny had made it to the Oscars shortlist for using de-aging to make Harrison Ford appear younger. In 2023, Hanks appeared on the Adam Buxton Podcast and made headlines over his shocking take on the use of artificial intelligence.

The Oscar winner claimed he could continue acting long after his death because of deepfakes and AI tools. “I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that’s it, but performances can go on and on and on and on,” Hanks said at the time.