Marvel Confirms ‘The Fantastic Four’ Poster Was Not AI-Generated
Marvel Studios has officially denied speculation that artificial intelligence was used to create the poster for its upcoming blockbuster, Fantastic Four: First Steps.
A Marvel Studios representative confirmed to Deadline that AI was not involved in the design process. The speculation arose online after fans pointed out that two female characters appeared to have identical faces and some individuals in the poster had four fingers.
This comes after Marvel previously employed AI for the opening sequence of its Disney+ series Secret Invasion, aligning with the show’s theme of shape-shifting alien Skrulls infiltrating Earth.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps poster debuted alongside the film’s first teaser, with expectations that it may be featured during the Super Bowl. Directed by WandaVision’s Matt Shakman, the film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch. The team will face off against the formidable Galactus, voiced by Ralph Ineson, with John Malkovich also making a cameo in this alternate 1960s-set adventure.
Marvel has a strong track record with July releases, boasting three of the top 10 domestic openings for the month. Deadpool & Wolverine leads the pack with a $211.4 million debut, followed by Thor: Love & Thunder ($144.1 million) and Spider-Man: Homecoming ($117.1 million). Deadpool & Wolverine also became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, earning $1.3 billion worldwide.
With Fantastic Four: First Steps generating early buzz, Marvel Studios continues to dominate the superhero film landscape. Fans can expect more reveals leading up to the film’s highly anticipated July release.
