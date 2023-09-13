MTV VMAS 2023 Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

The list of winners from the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 is finally here. The annual ceremony that celebrates artists and performers in the music industry was held on September 12, 2023. Taylor Swift received the most nominations at this year's event, followed by SZA, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, and BLACKPINK. Keep reading to check out the full winners list of the awards show presented by MTV.

MTV VMAS 2023 Winners List

Video of the Year

Attention by Doja Cat

Flowers by Miley Cyrus

Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj

Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Kill Bill by SZA

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Flowers by Miley Cyrus

Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez

Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Bad Habit by Steve Lacy

Kill Bill by SZA

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Push Performance of the Year

Booty by Saucy Santana

Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez

Golden Hour by JVKE

Conceited by Flo Milli

Colorado by Reneé Rapp

All the Way Over by Sam Ryder

Goated by Armani White

Becky's So Hot by Fletcher

Sugar Rush Ride by Tomorrow x Together

Princess Diana by Ice Spice

Losing You by FLO

That Part by Lauren Spencer Smith

Best Collaboration

I'm Good (Blue) by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

I Like You (A Happier Song) by Post Malone and Doja Cat

Gotta Moe on by Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami

TQG by Karol G and Shakira

Creepin' (Remix) by Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy

Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez

Best Pop

Demi Lovato - "Swine"

Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night (From Barbie The Album)"

Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed"

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"

Pink - "TRUSTFALL"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Best Hip-Hop

Gotta Move on by Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami

Staying Alive by DJ Khaled featuring Drake and Lil Baby

Tomorrow 2 by GloRilla and Cardi B

Just Wanna Rock by Lil Uzi Vert

Kant Nobody by Lil Wayne featuring Swizz Beatz and DMX

Superhero (Heroes and Villains) by Metro Boomin featuring Future

Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj

Best R&B

Stay by Alicia Keys featuring Lucky Daye

How Does It Feel by Chloe Bailey featuring Chris Brown

Creepin' (Remix) by Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy

Shirt by SZA

Favorite Song by Toosii

Love in the Way by Yung Bleu and Nicki Minaj

Best Alternative

Edging by Blink-182

The Film by Boygenius

Hold Me Like a Grudge by Fall Out Boy

Candy Necklace by Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste

This Is Why by Paramore

Stuck by Thirty Seconds to Mars

Best Rock

The Teacher by Foo Fighters

Lost (Original Version) by Linkin Park

Tippa My Tongue by Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Loneliest by Måneskin

Lux Æterna by Metallica

You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween by Mus

Best Latin

Funk Rave by Anitta

Where She Goes by Bad Bunny

Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma

Un x100to by Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny

TQG by Karol G and Shakira

Despecha by Rosalía

Acróstico by Shakira

Best K-Pop

Girls by Aespa

Pink Venom by BLACKPINK

Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY

Super by SEVENTEEN

S-Class by Stray Kids

Sugar Rush Ride by Tomorrow x Together

Best Afro Beats

Rush by Ayra Starr

It;s Plenty by Burna Boy

Unavailable by Davido featuring Musa Keys

Bandana by Fireboy DML and Asake

People by Libianca

Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez

2 Sugar by Wizkid featuring Ayra Starr

Video for Good

If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral) by Alicia Keys

El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente by Bad Bunny

Swine by Demi Lovato

Breakfast by Dove Cameron

Crushed by Imagine Dragons

La Reina by Maluma

Best Direction

Attention by Doja Cat

Falling Back by Drake

Count Me Out by Kendrick Lamar

Her by Megan Thee Stallion

Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Kill Bill by SZA

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Best Cinematography

I Drink Wine by Adele

Eyes Closed by Ed Sheeran

Lipstick Lover by Janelle Monáe

Count Me Out by Kendrick Lamar

Flowers by Miley Cyrus

Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Best Visual Effects

Love from the Other Side by Fall Out Boy

Music for a Sushi Restaurant by Harry Styles

Void by Melanie Martinez

Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj

Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Best Choreography

Pink Venom by BLACKPINK

Dance the Night (From Barbie The Album) by Dua Lipa

Waffle House by Jonas Brothers

Her by Megan Thee Stallion

Middle of a Breakup by Panic! at the Disco

Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Art Direction

The Film by Boygenius

Pink Venom by BLACKPINK

Attention by Doja Cat

Candy Necklace by Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste

Her by Megan Thee Stallion

Shirt by SZA

Best Editing

Pink Venom by BLACKPINK

Rich Spirit by Kendrick Lamar

River by Miley Cyrus

Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

Kill Bill by SZA

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Show of the Summer

Beyoncé

BLACKPINK

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Karol G

Taylor Swift

Group of the Year

BLACKPINK

FIFTY FIFTY

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Tomorrow x Together

Album of the Year

Renaissance by Beyoncé

Her Loss by Drake and 21 Savage

Heroes & Villains by Metro Boomin

Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus

SOS by SZA

Midnights by Taylor Swift

Song of the Summer

Cuff It by Beyoncé

What Was I Made For? (From Barbie The Album) by Billie Eilish

Paint the Town Red by Doja Cat

What It Is (Block Boy) by Doechii featuring Kodak Black

Dance the Night (From Barbie The Album) by Dua Lipa

Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY

F--umean by Gunna

Seven by Jungkook featuring Latto

Barbie World (From Barbie The Album) by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

Kill Bill by SZA

Karma by Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice

Do it Like That by Tomorrow x Together and Jonas Brothers

Fast Car by Luke Combs

Rush by Troye Sivan

La Bebe (Remix) by Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma

