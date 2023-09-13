MTV VMAS 2023 Complete Winners List (Updating Live)
Here is the complete winners list of the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, keep reading to know who won which of the honors.
Key Highlight
The list of winners from the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 is finally here. The annual ceremony that celebrates artists and performers in the music industry was held on September 12, 2023. Taylor Swift received the most nominations at this year's event, followed by SZA, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, and BLACKPINK. Keep reading to check out the full winners list of the awards show presented by MTV.
MTV VMAS 2023 Winners List
Video of the Year
- Attention by Doja Cat
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
- Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj
- Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo
- Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras
- Kill Bill by SZA
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
Artist of the Year
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Karol G
- Nicki Minaj
- Shakira
- Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
- Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo
- Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez
- Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras
- Bad Habit by Steve Lacy
- Kill Bill by SZA
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
Best New Artist
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Kaliii
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Reneé Rapp
Push Performance of the Year
- Booty by Saucy Santana
- Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez
- Golden Hour by JVKE
- Conceited by Flo Milli
- Colorado by Reneé Rapp
- All the Way Over by Sam Ryder
- Goated by Armani White
- Becky's So Hot by Fletcher
- Sugar Rush Ride by Tomorrow x Together
- Princess Diana by Ice Spice
- Losing You by FLO
- That Part by Lauren Spencer Smith
Best Collaboration
- I'm Good (Blue) by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
- I Like You (A Happier Song) by Post Malone and Doja Cat
- Gotta Moe on by Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami
- TQG by Karol G and Shakira
- Creepin' (Remix) by Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy
- Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez
Best Pop
- Demi Lovato - "Swine"
- Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night (From Barbie The Album)"
- Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed"
- Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
- Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"
- Pink - "TRUSTFALL"
- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"
Best Hip-Hop
- Gotta Move on by Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami
- Staying Alive by DJ Khaled featuring Drake and Lil Baby
- Tomorrow 2 by GloRilla and Cardi B
- Just Wanna Rock by Lil Uzi Vert
- Kant Nobody by Lil Wayne featuring Swizz Beatz and DMX
- Superhero (Heroes and Villains) by Metro Boomin featuring Future
- Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj
Best R&B
- Stay by Alicia Keys featuring Lucky Daye
- How Does It Feel by Chloe Bailey featuring Chris Brown
- Creepin' (Remix) by Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy
- Shirt by SZA
- Favorite Song by Toosii
- Love in the Way by Yung Bleu and Nicki Minaj
Best Alternative
- Edging by Blink-182
- The Film by Boygenius
- Hold Me Like a Grudge by Fall Out Boy
- Candy Necklace by Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste
- This Is Why by Paramore
- Stuck by Thirty Seconds to Mars
Best Rock
- The Teacher by Foo Fighters
- Lost (Original Version) by Linkin Park
- Tippa My Tongue by Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Loneliest by Måneskin
- Lux Æterna by Metallica
- You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween by Mus
Best Latin
- Funk Rave by Anitta
- Where She Goes by Bad Bunny
- Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
- Un x100to by Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny
- TQG by Karol G and Shakira
- Despecha by Rosalía
- Acróstico by Shakira
Best K-Pop
- Girls by Aespa
- Pink Venom by BLACKPINK
- Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY
- Super by SEVENTEEN
- S-Class by Stray Kids
- Sugar Rush Ride by Tomorrow x Together
Best Afro Beats
- Rush by Ayra Starr
- It;s Plenty by Burna Boy
- Unavailable by Davido featuring Musa Keys
- Bandana by Fireboy DML and Asake
- People by Libianca
- Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez
- 2 Sugar by Wizkid featuring Ayra Starr
Video for Good
- If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral) by Alicia Keys
- El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente by Bad Bunny
- Swine by Demi Lovato
- Breakfast by Dove Cameron
- Crushed by Imagine Dragons
- La Reina by Maluma
Best Direction
- Attention by Doja Cat
- Falling Back by Drake
- Count Me Out by Kendrick Lamar
- Her by Megan Thee Stallion
- Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras
- Kill Bill by SZA
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
Best Cinematography
- I Drink Wine by Adele
- Eyes Closed by Ed Sheeran
- Lipstick Lover by Janelle Monáe
- Count Me Out by Kendrick Lamar
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
- Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
Best Visual Effects
- Love from the Other Side by Fall Out Boy
- Music for a Sushi Restaurant by Harry Styles
- Void by Melanie Martinez
- Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj
- Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
Best Choreography
- Pink Venom by BLACKPINK
- Dance the Night (From Barbie The Album) by Dua Lipa
- Waffle House by Jonas Brothers
- Her by Megan Thee Stallion
- Middle of a Breakup by Panic! at the Disco
- Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best Art Direction
- The Film by Boygenius
- Pink Venom by BLACKPINK
- Attention by Doja Cat
- Candy Necklace by Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste
- Her by Megan Thee Stallion
- Shirt by SZA
Best Editing
- Pink Venom by BLACKPINK
- Rich Spirit by Kendrick Lamar
- River by Miley Cyrus
- Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo
- Kill Bill by SZA
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
Show of the Summer
- Beyoncé
- BLACKPINK
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Karol G
- Taylor Swift
Group of the Year
- BLACKPINK
- FIFTY FIFTY
- FLO
- Jonas Brothers
- Måneskin
- NewJeans
- SEVENTEEN
- Tomorrow x Together
Album of the Year
- Renaissance by Beyoncé
- Her Loss by Drake and 21 Savage
- Heroes & Villains by Metro Boomin
- Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus
- SOS by SZA
- Midnights by Taylor Swift
Song of the Summer
- Cuff It by Beyoncé
- What Was I Made For? (From Barbie The Album) by Billie Eilish
- Paint the Town Red by Doja Cat
- What It Is (Block Boy) by Doechii featuring Kodak Black
- Dance the Night (From Barbie The Album) by Dua Lipa
- Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY
- F--umean by Gunna
- Seven by Jungkook featuring Latto
- Barbie World (From Barbie The Album) by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua
- Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo
- Kill Bill by SZA
- Karma by Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
- Do it Like That by Tomorrow x Together and Jonas Brothers
- Fast Car by Luke Combs
- Rush by Troye Sivan
- La Bebe (Remix) by Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
