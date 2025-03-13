Netflix Greenlights Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black for Season 2; Details Inside
Following the success of Beauty in Black Season 1, the gripping drama returns with another thrilling installment, set to be released in two parts.
Netflix has officially renewed Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black for a second season, just days after the release of Season 1 Part 2. The drama, known for its intense storytelling and shocking twists, will once again be released in two parts, continuing the story of two women whose lives are entangled in unexpected ways.
The series follows Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), a young woman struggling to survive after being kicked out by her mother, and Mallory (Crystle Stewart), a successful businesswoman. Their lives intersect in dramatic fashion, leading to a high-stakes battle for power and justice.
In the second part of Season 1, the show took a dark turn as it exposed a ruthless beauty brand family that secretly operated an underground trafficking ring. Kimmie, a former sex worker in their employ, transformed into a relentless force of vengeance, determined to take down the corrupt empire and rescue her kidnapped sister.
The cast also includes Amber Reign Smith, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Steven G. Norfleet, Julian Horton, Terrell Carter, Shannon Wallace, Bryan Tanaka, Joy Rovaris, Xavier Smalls, Charles Malik Whitfield, Tamera “Tee” Kissen, Ursula O. Robinson, Ashley Versher, George Middlebrook, and Ts Madison.
Reflecting on the renewal, Perry expressed excitement about continuing Kimmie’s journey. “We left fans on the edge of their seats at the end of Season 1, and we’re thrilled to continue Kimmie’s journey as she steps into her power as the newest member of the Bellaire family,” he said. The first part of Beauty in Black spent four weeks in Netflix’s Top 10 and held the number 1 spot across 28 countries in its second week. With Perry, Angi Bones, and Tony Strickland producing under Tyler Perry Studios, Season 2 promises to be an even wilder ride.