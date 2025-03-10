Olivia Culpo Announces She's Expecting First Child With Christian McCaffrey; Posts Sweet Photos Showing Off Baby Bump

Olivia Culpo is about to be a first-time mom. The actress announced to her fans that she's pregnant with her and Christian McCaffrey's first child with new photos showing off her baby bump. The good news comes a year after the couple tied the knot.

The Cuplo Sisters star posted two black-and-white photos, clad in a white dress while cradling her belly on Instagram on Monday, updating netizens on the upcoming addition to her family. She captioned the post, "Next chapter, motherhood." Alongside the maternity snaps, she also posted a sweet video of the behind-the-scenes of the photoshoot alongside her husband, McCaffrey.

While the model officially announced her pregnancy with the stunning images, rumors had already started flying back in October last year when Culpo posted a picture where her husband Christian had placed a hand on her belly. A couple of months later the fans finally got the confirmation in February when Olivia was photographed buying take-out food with her baby bump on display.

The former pageant queen has always been candid about wanting children in the past. She once talked about having kids in an episode of Culpo Sisters, saying, "I want to have kids, but I want to make sure that I can." The now 32-year-old had feared that it could be "hard" for her to get pregnant due to her endometriosis diagnosis. While she had surgery for it back in 2020, a year after she started dating the football star, she had revealed, "Endometriosis can affect your fertility in a lot of different ways," adding that it can not only affect the "quality of your eggs" but also "scar your fallopian tubes."

Culpo had admitted that she was under a lot of stress, but now in 2025, the couple have hopefully put all their worries to rest as they prepare to welcome their first child together.