Oscars 2025: 6 Biggest Snubs in the History of Academy; From Citizen Kane to Brokeback Mountain

The Oscars are Hollywood’s biggest night, meant to celebrate the best in film. However, the Academy doesn’t always get it right. Over the years, some of the most iconic films, directors, and actors have gone home empty-handed, leaving fans and critics baffled. From visionary directors who never won Best Director to films that lost to less memorable competitors, these snubs have become a part of Oscar history. As we gear up for the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025, let’s take a look back at six of the biggest Oscar snubs of all time.

Citizen Kane, Losing Best Picture (1942)

Considered one of the greatest films of all time, Orson Welles’ 'Citizen Kane' was expected to win big at the 14th Academy Awards. Instead, it lost the Best Picture trophy to 'How Green Was My Valley'—a film far less revered today. Despite its revolutionary storytelling and technical innovation, 'Citizen Kane' only secured one win, for Best Original Screenplay.

Alfred Hitchcock Never Winning Best Director

The “Master of Suspense” crafted some of the most influential films in cinema history, from 'Psycho' and 'Vertigo' to 'The Birds.' Despite five nominations for Best Director, Hitchcock never won. The Academy attempted to correct this injustice by awarding him the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award in 1968, but it was a small consolation for such a towering figure in film.

Glenn Close’s Record Number of Nominations Without a Win

Glenn Close holds the unfortunate record for the most Oscar nominations (eight) without a win. Her powerhouse performances in films like 'Fatal Attraction,' 'Dangerous Liaisons,' and 'The Wife' earned her multiple nods, yet she remains Oscar-less. In 2019, many believed she would finally win for 'The Wife,' but the trophy went to Olivia Colman for 'The Favourite.'

Advertisement

'Saving Private Ryan' Losing to 'Shakespeare in Love' (1999)

One of the most shocking upsets in Oscar history occurred in 1999 when the epic World War II drama 'Saving Private Ryan' lost Best Picture to 'Shakespeare in Love.' Many attribute the upset to the aggressive campaigning tactics of Harvey Weinstein, whose influence swayed voters toward the romantic period piece over Steven Spielberg’s critically acclaimed war epic.

Stanley Kubrick Never Winning Best Director

Stanley Kubrick was behind some of the most visually and thematically groundbreaking films ever made, including '2001: A Space Odyssey,' 'A Clockwork Orange,' and 'The Shining.' Despite four Best Director nominations, he never won. His only Oscar was for Best Visual Effects for '2001: A Space Odyssey'—a shocking underappreciation of his impact on cinema.

'Brokeback Mountain' Losing Best Picture (2006)

When Jack Nicholson announced that 'Crash' had won Best Picture over 'Brokeback Mountain' at the 2006 Academy Awards, his visible surprise mirrored the reaction of audiences everywhere. Ang Lee’s film, which told a groundbreaking love story between two cowboys, was the clear favorite to win. Even 'Crash' director Paul Haggis later admitted he didn’t think his film deserved the award over 'Brokeback Mountain.'

Advertisement

The Academy Awards have provided movie fans with countless unforgettable moments, but they’ve also left behind a trail of snubs that continue to frustrate audiences. Whether it’s legendary directors who never won, actors who remain overlooked, or films that lost to less memorable contenders, these snubs are proof that even Hollywood’s most prestigious awards don’t always reflect history’s ultimate judgment. As we prepare for the Oscars 2025, let’s hope the Academy gets it right this time.