Oscars 2025: The Brutalist star Joe Alwyn Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance Post Taylor Swift Split
Joe Alwyn stunned everyone with a rare red carpet appearance at this year’s Academy Awards. Read on for more details.
Spotting Joe Alwyn on the red carpet at the 2025 Academy Awards was not on many people’s bingo cards. This marked one of his rare public appearances at a prestigious ceremony following his split from ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.
He looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo paired with a crisp white shirt and a black bow tie. Adding a touch of elegance, the actor accessorized with a shiny brooch pinned to his lapel.
After he appeared at the event, many netizens quickly shared mixed reactions. One person on X wrote, “He always looks fine to me.” Another added, “Joe Alwyn killed it at the Oscars! Always on point with his red carpet looks.” Meanwhile, another user quipped, “I didn’t know they were letting waiters on the red carpet as well.”
At this point, the actor is no stranger to online criticism, especially after his split from Taylor Swift in 2023. Many also believe that the songstress included alleged Easter eggs about him in her 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department.
On the professional front, he was featured in the critically acclaimed film The Brutalist, playing the role of Harry Lere Van Buren. The movie also starred Felicity Jones, Raffey Cassidy, Emma Laird, Stacy Martin, Alessandro Nivola, and Adrien Brody, who won the Best Actor award for his performance.
Oscars 2025 Complete Winners List: Anora Wins Big, Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison Lead the Night