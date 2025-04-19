OTT Releases This Week, April 21 to 25: From Andor Season 2 to You Season 5 and More

There's no better way to have a good time than by binge-watching your favorite movies on OTT platforms. If you have a subscription to streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Disney+, you're in luck.

The reason we say this is because some great titles are soon going to be added to the already extensive list of movies available.

If you're eager to learn more about these upcoming films, read on and enjoy the details about some exciting releases coming to OTT platforms.

Disney+

Andor season 2

Release Date: April 22, 2025

The second season of Andor is coming out soon. The new episodes will delve into Cassian Andor’s adventurous journey as he ultimately evolves into a hero. Not only that, but the show will also highlight his transformation from a soldier into a leader, set against the backdrop of an intense galactic war.

Bullet Train Explosion

Release Date: April 23, 2025

This is an intriguing story centered around an incident on a Tokyo-bound train. The plot follows a passenger vehicle that is rigged to explode—along with everyone on board—if it slows down below 100 kilometers per hour.

You season 5

Release Date: April 24, 2025

While the series is already highly intriguing, many fans have been eagerly awaiting its latest season. Well, the wait is finally over—season five of You is coming to Netflix. This time, the show will feature 10 episodes, all of which will be released at once.

Havoc

Release Date: April 25, 2025

After long delays, the action-packed Tom Hardy -starring movie is finally coming to the streaming platform. The film tells the story of a deal gone wrong, forcing a battered detective to take on the criminal underworld.

