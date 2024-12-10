Patrick J. Adams Talks Joining Yellowstone Universe In Spinoff The Madison: 'Intense Is A Good Word'

Patrick J. Adams, best known for his role in the popular TV series Suits, is set to join the Yellowstone universe in the upcoming spinoff series The Madison. The actor was recently confirmed to be part of the new show, which focuses on a New York family struggling with grief after a tragedy.

As they try to cope, they vacation in rural Montana. The Madison marks a new chapter for Adams as he steps into a world created by renowned writer Taylor Sheridan.

In an interview with Collider, Patrick J. Adams shared his excitement about joining The Madison and joining the wider Yellowstone franchise.

When asked about how he feels about joining the world of Yellowstone, Adams responded, "Intense is a good word." He went on to mention that he couldn’t reveal many details about the show yet, as it’s still in the early stages of development.

Adams didn’t hold back in his admiration for Taylor Sheridan. He called the writer prolific and profoundly talented, mentioning how Sheridan’s ability to craft such rich and detailed worlds with his shows is truly unique. Adams stated how the crew and team behind Sheridan’s projects are also deeply involved, helping to bring these expansive stories to life.

Adams further shared: "The world that [Sheridan] has created with the people that work on his shows, the crews, and the people who have now been a part of that world and understand how to make television at that size, scope, and depth is profound."

The praise for Taylor Sheridan doesn’t end with Adams. Oscar-nominated actor Morgan Freeman, who stars in Lioness, also shared his love for Sheridan’s work. Freeman recently shared that he is so enamored of Sheridan and his work and praised his prolific output in Hollywood.

These two high-profile actors aren’t the only ones to recognize Sheridan’s talent; his ability to assemble such talented teams is a key reason why his shows continue to thrive.

Sheridan’s involvement in his projects varies, but it is clear that he remains deeply connected to the shows he creates. For example, while he had a more hands-off approach for Tulsa King, Sheridan has written or co-written every episode of Yellowstone, and it’s expected that he will have a similarly significant role in The Madison.

