Prince Louis Embracing Interst In Football; Following Footsteps Of Prince William & Prince George

Prince William and Prince George have been quite invested in football, and now Prince Louis too has joined the clan. According to the reports of Hello, the youngest prince not only did invest in the game but has also been supporting his dad’s team. Recently, the 6-year-old was spotted donning the jersey of Aston Villa while holding the finger of his mother, Kate Middleton.

As per the media article, the jersey that Prince Louis had been wearing “appeared to be a hand-me-down from his older brother, Prince George.” Moreover, it was revealed that the royal family member, with his brother, used to play the game on a local level.

Previously, in conversation with the news outlet, Prince William had revealed to let his eldest son choose his own soccer team but “admitted, however, to being concerned when George leaned towards supporting Chelsea [a rival soccer club] at a younger age.”

Following his statements, the Prince of Wales was spotted enjoying the game with Prince George. Later, a source close to the family members revealed to People Magazine, “He has been hugely buoyed by the results of Aston Villa.” They further added, “You shouldn’t overlook the importance of soccer in these moments.”

ALSO READ: Prince William Jokes About Parenting Challenges as Prince Louis Learns To Play Drums: 'I Spend My Entire Life...'

Meanwhile, the Duke of Cornwell has been a fan of the Ashton Villa team since his college days, and later, as the royal member became the president of the Football Association, he revealed that the football team has had a great history.

Advertisement

The future king had earlier stated, “All my friends were Chelsea or Manchester United fans, and I didn’t really want to follow the run-of-the-mill team. I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments. Aston Villa has always had a great history.”

As for the Prince of Wales, the father of three, along with his wife, King Charles, and Queen Camilla, joined in for the traditional Christmas Day walk after a tough year.

ALSO READ: What Secret Was Prince Louis Eager To Tell His Sister At Carol Service? Kate Middleton Spills Beans