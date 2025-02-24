SAG Awards 2025: Why Jonathan Bailey Skipped Show Amid Wicked And Bridgerton Nomination? Know Truth

Jonathan Bailey was notably missing at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, even though he was nominated in three categories. The event took place on February 23, but the actor could not attend due to prior commitments.

Bailey was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Wicked, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for Wicked, and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for Bridgerton.

While many of his Wicked and Bridgerton co-stars walked the red carpet, Bailey was occupied with another major project overseas. His absence was felt, but his performances were still recognized at the ceremony.

Bailey is currently starring as the lead in Richard II at the Bridge Theatre in London, which prevented him from attending the SAG Awards in Los Angeles. He will continue playing the role through May 10. Speaking about the production, Bailey shared that he took inspiration from HBO’s Succession for his performance.

"I channeled many Roys," Bailey told BBC. "Richard II explores inherited power in a very similar way to Succession but also expands on it and takes it to a new level."

Bailey, who started his career in the West End, shared his joy for returning to the stage. "Being back in theater makes me so happy," he said. "If 10 people per show come and see Shakespeare for the first time, then I'm doing something right."

Even though Bailey was not present, many of his Wicked and Bridgerton co-stars attended the event. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, both nominated for their roles in Wicked, were present. Bridgerton actors Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, and others also attended.

Grande spoke about working with Bailey on Wicked, mentioning how their shared love for theater made their time on set enjoyable. "I feel like we were both very theater children in the room," she told PEOPLE. "And we were very giggly together. That was the tough thing with us. We were the giggliest pair."