Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces New Lawsuit As Explosive Claims Surface About His Drug-Fueled 'Wild King Nights' Party Culture

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse and drugs.

Lawsuits against Sean Diddy Combs keep piling up as the rapper is being charged once again in a case initiated by former employee Phillip Pines. The disgraced rap mogul is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Pines accused Diddy of hiring him for the job of coordinating accommodations for what is allegedly titled "Wild King Nights," a night filled with intercourse toys, drugs, and enhancers for men.

Pines avers that, between 2019 and 2021, part of his job entailed making sure that personal rooms, be they bedrooms or hotel rooms, were fully stocked with "red lights, ice buckets, alcohol, marijuana joints, honey packs for male libido, baby oil, Astro glide, towels, illegal drugs, and power banger sex machines," the lawsuit filed December 23 claims.

P. Diddy's former employee claims that these parties sometimes lasted days and required him to make purchases of the likes of Plan B to discreetly dispose of any such incriminating evidence afterward. According to People, the complaint also alleges that Combs told Pines to clean up bodily fluids, dispose of drug evidence, and delete any incriminating videos from personal devices.

Pines also alleged that he was tasked with bribing hotel staff to keep quiet about suspicious activities. The complaint states, "He was instructed to show his loyalty to Sean Combs. If [Plaintiff] refused, he was told he would be terminated and would be blackballed from the industry, along with facing repercussions."

Furthermore, Pines claims he carried a so-called "MVP bag," a Gucci bag that he said contains drugs and sex toys, around during his travels with Combs. He also further claims that Combs intentionally attended his 51st birthday party knowing he had COVID-19 and even told Pines to not say anything about the situation.

Combs' legal team issued a denial of the claims through a press release. This lawsuit comes on the heels of a string of legal woes for Combs, who has been accused of many things since November 2023, including being charged with federal crimes, such as sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution.

Sean Diddy Combs is still in jail since his indictment in September, with a criminal trial set for May 2025.

