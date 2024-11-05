Selena Gomez Slams Body-Shaming Comments After Emilia Pérez Red Carpet Appearance: 'This Makes Me Sick'

Selena Gomez responded to the body-shaming trolls after she walked the red carpet at the premiere of her latest movie Emilia Pérez in Los Angeles. Social media has seen the singer-actress attacking the cruel remarks and offering an explanation.

The Only Murders in the Building actress attended the American French Film Festival in a body-hugging long-sleeved black cocktail dress and high-heeled shoes on October 29. TikTok users dragged Gomez for posing with her hand seemingly covering her stomach in a now-deleted post. The trolls attacked the singer's body weight, speculating that she was using her hand to cover her body.

But Selena did not stay silent on the matter and clapped back at the internet trolls as she commented on her explanation. She wrote, "This makes me sick. I have SEBO in my small intestine. It flares up."

Gomez has always been vocal about her ailments, which extend from Lupus and a kidney donation, but recently took to social media comments to state that her look had to do with SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth), a condition that is associated with abdominal discomfort, bloating, and weight loss. As per Mayo Clinic, SIBO is often a complication of abdominal surgery.

The Rare Beauty mogul further went on to stress that she does not follow the conventional standard of beauty and that it is her body and she accepts it the way it is. She explicitly stated that she is not a victim but rather a person who has a lot of health issues.

"I don't care that I don't look like a stick figure. I don’t have that body. End of story. No, I am NOT a victim. I’m just human," wrote the Wizards of Waverly Place star.

Besides these issues related to her health persisting, Gomez, likewise, has been outspoken about her pregnancy plans. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she revealed that she can not give birth due to certain health issues, which is something about which she has been grieving. Even so, she appears to be excited about the possibility of surrogacy or adoption in this situation.

Meanwhile, Benny Blanco’s love for Selena Gomez has also been a source of happiness for the pop star. The two have not been hesitant to declare their love and their shared dreams for the future. She voiced to the outlet that he has been a great source of encouragement, stating that she has never felt such love before and thus cherishes their intimacy.

