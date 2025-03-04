'She Is a Freaking...': Avatar Director James Cameron Reacts to Zoe Saldaña’s Historic Oscar Win For Anora

Zoe Saldaña’s Oscar victory has not only cemented her legacy in Hollywood but has also thrilled one of her biggest supporters—James Cameron. The Avatar director shared his excitement over her win, emphasizing that the Avatar family has always recognized her as a world-class talent. Cameron also applauded Saldaña’s heartfelt acceptance speech, in which she honored her immigrant roots and became the first American of Dominican descent to take home an Academy Award.

During her acceptance speech, Saldaña proudly acknowledged her heritage, calling herself the “proud child of immigrant parents.” She expressed gratitude for winning an award for a role that allowed her to sing and speak in Spanish, dedicating the honor to her grandmother. “And I know I will not be the last. I hope,” she added, underscoring the significance of her milestone for future generations of Latin American artists.

Having directed Saldaña in Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), Cameron has long been vocal about her immense talent. Following her Golden Globe win earlier this year, Saldaña revealed that Cameron was among the first to congratulate her, messaging her from New Zealand, where he is editing the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash. “After all these years, he believes in me,” she shared, reflecting on the director’s continuous encouragement.

Cameron has previously argued that Saldaña’s work in the Avatar franchise deserves more industry recognition. “I’ve worked with Academy Award-winning actors, and there’s nothing that Zoe’s doing that’s of a caliber less than that,” he told Variety. He criticized the bias against motion-capture performances, stating, “She can go from regal to, in two nanoseconds, utterly feral. The woman is ferocious. She is a freaking lioness.”

Advertisement

As Saldaña basks in her Oscar victory, Cameron continues championing her achievements, insisting that Hollywood fully recognize her unparalleled talent. With Avatar: Fire and Ash set for release on December 18, her journey as Neytiri is far from over—proving once again why she is a force to be reckoned with in the industry.