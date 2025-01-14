'So Out Of Touch': Brooke Shields Claps Back At Troll For Criticizing Her Appearance; Speaks On Industry's Beauty Standards
Brooke Shields reflected on her recent interaction with an internet troll, which got her thinking about the beauty standards for women in the industry. Find out what the actress had to say!
Brooke Shields is not taking sh*t from strangers on the internet! On January 13, the actress appeared on Good Morning America and recalled her recent encounter with a social media troll that sparked discourse about aging.
"I was doing an Instagram Live the other day, and one of the comments was, 'I really wish you looked the way you used to,'" The Blue Lagoon actress recalled. "And I was like, 'Really?'" she added.
That's when Shields realized people are "all so out of touch" and find joy in such petty things. The Endless Love actress, promoting her latest book, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old, reflected on the pressure on women in the industry.
She admitted that the unrealistic beauty standards want actresses to chase youth. However, Shields believes it's important to acknowledge that beauty is different for each phase of life and is glad she finally understood it. Her priority is to "look my best" and "be healthy."
"I've earned everything that I have on my face," she said. "And I think it's important to pat yourself on your back and say, 'What do you want to do now?" the actress added.