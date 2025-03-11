Soap Star Paul Danan’s Cause of Death at 46 Is Revealed As Fatal Drug Combination in Toxicology Report; DEETS

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death and drug use.

Love Island alum Paul Danan was found dead at his home in Brislington on January 15. Although foul play involving family was ruled out, the circumstance of his death at 46 seemed suspicious. On Tuesday, March 11, BBC reported that the actor died from a cocktail of drugs.

An inquest opening at Avon Coroner's Court in England heard the cause of death was from the combined toxicity of heroin, methadone, codeine, pregabalin, cocaine, zopiclone, and anti-anxiety pills benzodiazepine.

Danan was known for playing Sol Patrick in the soap drama Hollyoaks and made appearances on renowned reality TV shows like Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother. As reported by The Guardian, his body was discovered by his partner, Melissa Crooks.

"A postmortem has taken place, and samples have been removed for further analysis," officer Alexis Camp told the outlet. He also confirmed that there was no concern for his family members yet, and no suicide note was found near the corpse.

However, Danan's general practitioner, family, police, and the people involved in the ambulance service are requested to cooperate in the ongoing investigation and submit their statements to the authorities.

Avon and Wiltshire mental health partnership NHS trust are also contributing to the investigation, as per The Guardian. The inquest was opened and immediately adjourned by the judge. May 28 has been announced as the provisional date for the complete hearing on the case.

His untimely departure was announced by his management company through social media. "Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many," the post read.