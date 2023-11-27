Soul Train Awards 2023 Full Winners List (Updating Live)
Here's the complete winners list of the Soul Train Awards 2023 held on November 26, 2023. Keep reading to know which artists won which of the honors.
The winners list of the Soul Train Awards 2023 is finally here. The annual ceremony was held on November 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, and artists from the soul, R&B, and hip-hop industries were acknowledged at the annual event. SZA and Usher dominated the edition with nine nominations each. 21 Savage got eight nominations while Coco Jones and Victoria Monet followed with six nods each. Here's the full list of winners from this year's installment.
Soul Train Awards 2023: Winners List
Album of the Year
- The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
- Age / Sex / Location, Ari Lennox
- Clear 2: Soft Life EP, Summer Walker
- Girls Night Out (Extended), Babyface
- I Told Them…, Burna Boy
- Jaguar II, Victoria Monét
- SOS, SZA
- What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones
Song of the Year
- “Back to Your Place,” October London
- “Favorite Song,” Toosii
- “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
- “ICU,” Coco Jones
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
- “Lipstick Lover,” Janelle Monáe
- “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
- “Snooze,” SZA
Video of the Year
- “Back to Your Place,” October London
- “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
- “Boyfriend,” Usher
- “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
- “ICU,” Coco Jones
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
- “Lipstick Lover,” Janelle Monáe
- “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
- “Special,” Lizzo
Best R&B / Soul Female Artist
- Ari Lennox
- Beyoncé
- Coco Jones
- H.E.R.
- Janelle Monáe
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Victoria Monét
Best R&B / Soul Male Artist
- 6lack
- Babyface
- Brent Faiyaz
- Burna Boy
- Chris Brown
- Eric Bellinger
- October London
- Usher
Best Group
- Dvsn
- Flo
- Jagged Edge
- Kool & The Gang
- Maverick City Music
- Phony Ppl
- Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
- Tank and The Bangas
- Wanmor
Best Collaboration
- “America Has a Problem” (Remix), Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar
- “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
- “Creepin’ (Remix),” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Diddy Feat. 21 Savage
- “Fly Girl,” Flo feat. Missy Elliott
- “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
- “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage
- “Special,” Lizzo feat. SZA
- “To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug),” Summer Walker, J. Cole
Best New Artist
- Ambré
- Ayra Starr
- Coco Jones
- Doechii
- Flo
- Fridayy
- Tyla
- Wanmor
Certified Soul Award
- Anthony Hamilton
- Ashanti
- Ciara
- Eric Bellinger
- Monica
- PJ Morton
- Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
- T-Pain
- Usher
The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award
- “Back to Your Place,” October London
- “Favorite Song,” Toosii
- “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
- “ICU,” Coco Jones
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
- “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
- “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage
- “Snooze,” SZA
Best Dance Performance
- “Better Thangs,” Ciara Feat. Summer Walker
- “Boyfriend,” Usher
- “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
- “How We Roll,” Ciara & Chris Brown
- “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
- “Snooze,” SZA
- “Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
- “Under the Influence,” Chris Brown
Best Gospel / Inspirational Award
- “All of the Glory,” Shirley Caesar
- “All Things,” Kirk Franklin
- “Came Too Far,” Fridayy Feat. Maverick City Music & My Mom
- “Cry,” Koryn Hawthorne
- “Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell
- “God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine
- “The Journey,” H.E.R.
- “Try Love,” Kirk Franklin
