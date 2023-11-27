Soul Train Awards 2023 Full Winners List (Updating Live)

The winners list of the Soul Train Awards 2023 is finally here. The annual ceremony was held on November 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, and artists from the soul, R&B, and hip-hop industries were acknowledged at the annual event. SZA and Usher dominated the edition with nine nominations each. 21 Savage got eight nominations while Coco Jones and Victoria Monet followed with six nods each. Here's the full list of winners from this year's installment.

Soul Train Awards 2023: Winners List

Album of the Year

The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

Age / Sex / Location, Ari Lennox

Clear 2: Soft Life EP, Summer Walker

Girls Night Out (Extended), Babyface

I Told Them…, Burna Boy

Jaguar II, Victoria Monét

SOS, SZA

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones

Song of the Year

“Back to Your Place,” October London

“Favorite Song,” Toosii

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Lipstick Lover,” Janelle Monáe

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Snooze,” SZA

Video of the Year

“Back to Your Place,” October London

“Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

“Boyfriend,” Usher

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Lipstick Lover,” Janelle Monáe

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Special,” Lizzo

Best R&B / Soul Female Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Janelle Monáe

Summer Walker

SZA

Victoria Monét

Best R&B / Soul Male Artist

6lack

Babyface

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Eric Bellinger

October London

Usher

Best Group

Dvsn

Flo

Jagged Edge

Kool & The Gang

Maverick City Music

Phony Ppl

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

Tank and The Bangas

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

“America Has a Problem” (Remix), Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

“Creepin’ (Remix),” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Diddy Feat. 21 Savage

“Fly Girl,” Flo feat. Missy Elliott

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage

“Special,” Lizzo feat. SZA

“To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug),” Summer Walker, J. Cole

Best New Artist

Ambré

Ayra Starr

Coco Jones

Doechii

Flo

Fridayy

Tyla

Wanmor

Certified Soul Award

Anthony Hamilton

Ashanti

Ciara

Eric Bellinger

Monica

PJ Morton

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

T-Pain

Usher

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award

“Back to Your Place,” October London

“Favorite Song,” Toosii

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage

“Snooze,” SZA

Best Dance Performance

“Better Thangs,” Ciara Feat. Summer Walker

“Boyfriend,” Usher

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“How We Roll,” Ciara & Chris Brown

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Snooze,” SZA

“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown

“Under the Influence,” Chris Brown

Best Gospel / Inspirational Award

“All of the Glory,” Shirley Caesar

“All Things,” Kirk Franklin

“Came Too Far,” Fridayy Feat. Maverick City Music & My Mom

“Cry,” Koryn Hawthorne

“Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell

“God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine

“The Journey,” H.E.R.

“Try Love,” Kirk Franklin

