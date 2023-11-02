Soul Train Awards 2023: SZA and Usher reign on top with 9 nominations each, 21 Savage and Victoria Money follow with 8 and 6; here's full list
The full nominations list for the 2023 Soul Train Awards is out now. Here's which artist has received how many nominations and in which of the categories.
Key Highlight
One of the few remaining award ceremonies left to be held this year includes the 2023 Soul Train Awards. The nominations list of this year's edition was recently released and SZA and Usher dominated it with nine categories each. 21 Savage has eight nominations while Coco Jones and Victoria Monet follow with six each. Artists like Burna Boy, Chris Brown, and Janelle Monae also received four nods in different categories at the musical awards event.
The awards ceremony will be held on November 26, 2023, and will be aired on BET and BET Her. The annual event that recognizes the best in soul, R&B, and hip-hop will be hosted at a new location in Los Angeles. Here's the full list of nominations for the upcoming installment of the Soul Train Awards.
Soul Train Awards 2023 nominations list
Album of the Year
- The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
- Age / Sex / Location, Ari Lennox
- Clear 2: Soft Life EP, Summer Walker
- Girls Night Out (Extended), Babyface
- I Told Them…, Burna Boy
- Jaguar II, Victoria Monét
- SOS, SZA
- What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones
Song of the Year
- “Back to Your Place,” October London
- “Favorite Song,” Toosii
- “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
- “ICU,” Coco Jones
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
- “Lipstick Lover,” Janelle Monáe
- “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
- “Snooze,” SZA
Video of the Year
- “Back to Your Place,” October London
- “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
- “Boyfriend,” Usher
- “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
- “ICU,” Coco Jones
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
- “Lipstick Lover,” Janelle Monáe
- “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
- “Special,” Lizzo
Best R&B / Soul Female Artist
- Ari Lennox
- Beyoncé
- Coco Jones
- H.E.R.
- Janelle Monáe
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Victoria Monét
Best R&B / Soul Male Artist
- 6lack
- Babyface
- Brent Faiyaz
- Burna Boy
- Chris Brown
- Eric Bellinger
- October London
- Usher
Best Group
- Dvsn
- Flo
- Jagged Edge
- Kool & The Gang
- Maverick City Music
- Phony Ppl
- Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
- Tank and The Bangas
- Wanmor
Best Collaboration
- “America Has a Problem” (Remix), Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar
- “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
- “Creepin’ (Remix),” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Diddy Feat. 21 Savage
- “Fly Girl,” Flo feat. Missy Elliott
- “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
- “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage
- “Special,” Lizzo feat. SZA
- “To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug),” Summer Walker, J. Cole
Best New Artist
- Ambré
- Ayra Starr
- Coco Jones
- Doechii
- Flo
- Fridayy
- Tyla
- Wanmor
Certified Soul Award
- Anthony Hamilton
- Ashanti
- Ciara
- Eric Bellinger
- Monica
- PJ Morton
- Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
- T-Pain
- Usher
The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award
- “Back to Your Place,” October London
- “Favorite Song,” Toosii
- “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
- “ICU,” Coco Jones
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
- “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
- “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage
- “Snooze,” SZA
Best Dance Performance
- “Better Thangs,” Ciara Feat. Summer Walker
- “Boyfriend,” Usher
- “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
- “How We Roll,” Ciara & Chris Brown
- “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
- “Snooze,” SZA
- “Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
- “Under the Influence,” Chris Brown
Best Gospel / Inspirational Award
- “All of the Glory,” Shirley Caesar
- “All Things,” Kirk Franklin
- “Came Too Far,” Fridayy Feat. Maverick City Music & My Mom
- “Cry,” Koryn Hawthorne
- “Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell
- “God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine
- “The Journey,” H.E.R.
- “Try Love,” Kirk Franklin
