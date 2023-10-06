Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 Winners List: Bad Bunny and Karol G take home top honors, win big with 7 and 5 awards each
Here is the complete winners list of the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 held on October 5, 2023, keep reading to know who won which of the honors.
Key Highlight
-
The 2023 edition of Billboard Latin Music Awards were held on October 5
-
Here's who won which award at the annual Latin music awards ceremony
The list of winners from the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 is here. The ceremony was held to celebrate artists of the Latin music industry. Hosted at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, the awards show took place on October 5, 2023. Peso Pluma received the most nominations with 21 under his name, followed by Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera with 15 nods each. Karol G was the most nominated female artist. Here's who won what.
Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 Winners List
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Karol G
- Peso Pluma
New Artist of the Year
- Bizarrap
- Chino Pacas
- Grupo Frontera
- Peso Pluma
- Yng Lvcas
ALSO READ: People's Choice Country Awards 2023 Winners List: Jelly Roll and Morgan Wallen win big, Blake Shelton gives hilarious speech
Tour of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Daddy Yankee
- Grupo Firme
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Crossover Artist of the Year
- Justin Timberlake
- Lil Jon
- Maître Gims
- Marshmello
- Sean Paul
Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Karol G
- Peso Pluma
- Grupo Frontera
Global 200 Latin Song of the Year
- Tití Me Preguntó by Bad Bunny
- Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52 by Bizarrap & Quevedo
- Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma
- La Bachata by Manuel Turizo
- La Bebe by Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma
Hot Latin Song of the Year
- Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma
- Bebe Dame by Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera
- un X100to by Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny
- TQG by Karol G & Shakira
- La Bebe by Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma
Hot Latin Song of the Year (Vocal Event)
- Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma
- Bebe Dame by Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera
- un X100to by Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny
- TQG by Karol G & Shakira
- La Bebe by Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma
Hot Latin Artist of the Year (Male)
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Junior H
- Natanael Cano
- Peso Pluma
Hot Latin Artist of the Year (Female)
- Becky G
- Karol G
- Rosalía
- Shakira
- Young Miko
Hot Latin Artist of the Year (Duo / Group)
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Grupo Marca Registrada
- Yahritza y Su Esencia
Latin Airplay Song of the Year
- Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 by Bizarrap & Shakira
- La Bachata by Manuel Turizo
- Monotonía by Shakira & Ozuna
- Yandel 150 by Yandel & Feid
- TQG by Karol G & Shakira
Sales Song of the Year
- Tití Me Preguntó by Bad Bunny
- Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 by Bizarrap & Shakira
- Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma
- Bebe Dame by Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera
- TQG by Karol G & Shakira
Streaming Song of the Year
- Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma
- Bebe Dame by Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera
- un X100to by Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny
- PRC by Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano
- La Bebe by Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma
Top Latin Album of the Year
- Pa Que Hablen: I by Fuerza Regida
- Dañado by Ivan Cornejo
- Mañana Será Bonito by Karol G
- Génesis by Peso Pluma
- Saturno by Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Artist of the Year (Male)
- Bad Bunny
- Ivan Cornejo
- Ozuna
- Rauw Alejandro
- Romeo Santos
Top Latin Artist of the Year (Female)
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalía
- Yuridia
Top Latin Artist of the Year (Duo or Group)
- Aventura
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Marca Registrada
- Maná
Latin Pop Artist of the Year
- Becky G
- Enrique Iglesias
- Rosalía
- Sebastián Yatra
- Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year (Duo or Group)
- Camila
- Enanitos Verdes
- Maná
- Piso 21
- Reik
Latin Pop Song of the Year
- Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 by Bizarrap & Shakira
- TQG by Karol G & Shakira
- Junio by Maluma
- Beso by Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro
- Una Noche Sin Pensar by Sebastián Yatra
Latin Pop Album of the Year
- De Adentro Pa Afuera by Camilo
- Si Ayer Fuera Hoy by Morat
- 777 by Piso 21
- Moonchild Mixes by Selena
- Cupido by Tini
Tropical Artist of the Year
- Elvis Crespo
- Luis Figueroa
- Marc Anthony
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year (Duo / Group)
- Aventura
- Gente de Zona
- La Sonora Dinamita
- Los Ángeles Azules
- Monchy & Alexandra
Tropical Song of the Year
- La Bachata by Manuel Turizo
- El Merengue by Marshmello & Manuel Turizo
- Despechá by Rosalía
- El Pañuelo by Romeo Santos & Rosalía
- Monotonía by Shakira & Ozuna
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
- Carin León
- Junior H
- Ivan Cornejo
- Natanael Cano
- Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year (Duo / Group)
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- La Maquinaria Norteña
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
- Que Vuelvas by Carin León & Grupo Frontera
- Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma
- Bebe Dame by Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera
- un X100to by Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny
- PRC by Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano
Regional Mexican Album of the Year
- Desvelado by Eslabon Armado
- Pa Que Hablen: I by Fuerza Regida
- Sigan Hablando: II by Fuerza Regida
- Dañado by Ivan Cornejo
- Génesis by Peso Pluma
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Daddy Yankee
- Feid
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year (Duo / Group)
- Cartel de Santa
- Mambo Kingz
- The Rudeboyz
- Wisin & Yandel
- Zion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year
- Party by Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
- Tití Me Preguntó by Bad Bunny
- BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52 by Bizarrap & Quevedo
- Yandel 150 by Yandel & Feid
- La Bebe by Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year
- LLNM2 by Anuel AA
- 3MEN2 KBRN by Eladio Carrión
- Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo: Te Pirateamos El Álbum by Feid
- Mañana Será Bonito by Karol G
- Saturno by Rauw Alejandro
Songwriter of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Edgar 'Edge' Barrera
- MAG
- Pedro Tovar
- Peso Pluma
ALSO READ: BET Awards 2023 Complete Winners List: Beyoncé, SZA, Drake, and Chris Brown take home top honors of the night
FAQs
An author, content writer, and avid reader, Meenal loves the world of fantasy, fiction, literature, cinema, and...