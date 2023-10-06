Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 Winners List: Bad Bunny and Karol G take home top honors, win big with 7 and 5 awards each

The list of winners from the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 is here. The ceremony was held to celebrate artists of the Latin music industry. Hosted at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, the awards show took place on October 5, 2023. Peso Pluma received the most nominations with 21 under his name, followed by Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera with 15 nods each. Karol G was the most nominated female artist. Here's who won what.

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 Winners List

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Karol G

Peso Pluma

New Artist of the Year

Bizarrap

Chino Pacas

Grupo Frontera

Peso Pluma

Yng Lvcas

ALSO READ: People's Choice Country Awards 2023 Winners List: Jelly Roll and Morgan Wallen win big, Blake Shelton gives hilarious speech

Tour of the Year

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Grupo Firme

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Crossover Artist of the Year

Justin Timberlake

Lil Jon

Maître Gims

Marshmello

Sean Paul

Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Feid

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Grupo Frontera

Global 200 Latin Song of the Year

Tití Me Preguntó by Bad Bunny

Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52 by Bizarrap & Quevedo

Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma

La Bachata by Manuel Turizo

La Bebe by Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma

Hot Latin Song of the Year

Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma

Bebe Dame by Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera

un X100to by Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny

TQG by Karol G & Shakira

La Bebe by Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma

Hot Latin Song of the Year (Vocal Event)

Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma

Bebe Dame by Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera

un X100to by Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny

TQG by Karol G & Shakira

La Bebe by Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma

Hot Latin Artist of the Year (Male)

Bad Bunny

Feid

Junior H

Natanael Cano

Peso Pluma

Hot Latin Artist of the Year (Female)

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía

Shakira

Young Miko

Advertisement

Hot Latin Artist of the Year (Duo / Group)

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Grupo Marca Registrada

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Latin Airplay Song of the Year

Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 by Bizarrap & Shakira

La Bachata by Manuel Turizo

Monotonía by Shakira & Ozuna

Yandel 150 by Yandel & Feid

TQG by Karol G & Shakira

Sales Song of the Year

Tití Me Preguntó by Bad Bunny

Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 by Bizarrap & Shakira

Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma

Bebe Dame by Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera

TQG by Karol G & Shakira

Streaming Song of the Year

Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma

Bebe Dame by Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera

un X100to by Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny

PRC by Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano

La Bebe by Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma

Top Latin Album of the Year

Pa Que Hablen: I by Fuerza Regida

Dañado by Ivan Cornejo

Mañana Será Bonito by Karol G

Génesis by Peso Pluma

Saturno by Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Artist of the Year (Male)

Bad Bunny

Ivan Cornejo

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Romeo Santos

Top Latin Artist of the Year (Female)

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Yuridia

Top Latin Artist of the Year (Duo or Group)

Aventura

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Marca Registrada

Maná

Advertisement

Latin Pop Artist of the Year

Becky G

Enrique Iglesias

Rosalía

Sebastián Yatra

Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year (Duo or Group)

Camila

Enanitos Verdes

Maná

Piso 21

Reik

Latin Pop Song of the Year

Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 by Bizarrap & Shakira

TQG by Karol G & Shakira

Junio by Maluma

Beso by Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro

Una Noche Sin Pensar by Sebastián Yatra

Latin Pop Album of the Year

De Adentro Pa Afuera by Camilo

Si Ayer Fuera Hoy by Morat

777 by Piso 21

Moonchild Mixes by Selena

Cupido by Tini

Tropical Artist of the Year

Elvis Crespo

Luis Figueroa

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year (Duo / Group)

Aventura

Gente de Zona

La Sonora Dinamita

Los Ángeles Azules

Monchy & Alexandra

Tropical Song of the Year

La Bachata by Manuel Turizo

El Merengue by Marshmello & Manuel Turizo

Despechá by Rosalía

El Pañuelo by Romeo Santos & Rosalía

Monotonía by Shakira & Ozuna

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Carin León

Junior H

Ivan Cornejo

Natanael Cano

Peso Pluma

Advertisement

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year (Duo / Group)

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

La Maquinaria Norteña

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

Que Vuelvas by Carin León & Grupo Frontera

Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma

Bebe Dame by Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera

un X100to by Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny

PRC by Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano

Regional Mexican Album of the Year

Desvelado by Eslabon Armado

Pa Que Hablen: I by Fuerza Regida

Sigan Hablando: II by Fuerza Regida

Dañado by Ivan Cornejo

Génesis by Peso Pluma

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Feid

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year (Duo / Group)

Cartel de Santa

Mambo Kingz

The Rudeboyz

Wisin & Yandel

Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year

Party by Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro

Tití Me Preguntó by Bad Bunny

BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52 by Bizarrap & Quevedo

Yandel 150 by Yandel & Feid

La Bebe by Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year

LLNM2 by Anuel AA

3MEN2 KBRN by Eladio Carrión

Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo: Te Pirateamos El Álbum by Feid

Mañana Será Bonito by Karol G

Saturno by Rauw Alejandro

Songwriter of the Year

Bad Bunny

Edgar 'Edge' Barrera

MAG

Pedro Tovar

Peso Pluma

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BET Awards 2023 Complete Winners List: Beyoncé, SZA, Drake, and Chris Brown take home top honors of the night