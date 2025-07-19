Still ‘Too Much’ to Say: Lena Dunham Has More Story for Season 2, But Will Netflix Renew it?

Lena Dunham’s romantic dramedy Too Much may not have made a splash on Netflix’s global charts, but the creative force behind the series isn’t ready to walk away. As speculation grows over whether the streamer will renew the show, Dunham is already thinking about what a second season would explore, and it wouldn’t be more “meet cute.” Instead, she wants to dive straight into what happens after the impulsive wedding that closed out season one.

No renewal yet, but Dunham has plans

Netflix has not confirmed whether Too Much will return, and the show’s weak debut—failing to crack the global top 10—has led many to believe it’s on the chopping block. But Dunham’s recent interviews make clear she’s not done telling Jessica and Felix’s story.

“In terms of the second season, we’re not there yet,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. She continues to say, “that marriage is not the end of a love story—it’s the beginning.” She wants to explore the reality of two people who barely know each other being thrust into a lifelong commitment.

From learning each other’s quirks to navigating family, future plans, and conflict, Dunham sees plenty of material still on the table.

Cast is on board for more

Star Megan Stalter, who plays Jessica, echoed the feeling in an interview with The Wrap, saying, “If they’re married, then what now?” Will Sharpe and Emily Ratajkowski, whose characters Felix and Wendy were central to Jessica’s messy romantic unraveling, are also reportedly open to returning.

Ratajkowski even shared that Dunham has storylines ready for her character, Wendy. Even though renewal is uncertain, Dunham’s ongoing deal with Netflix and her enthusiasm could give Too Much a second chance.

