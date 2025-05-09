Stranger Things Star Dacre Montgomery Set to Make Directorial Debut With The Engagement Party

Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery will make his directorial debut with The Engagement Party, which is set to begin production later this year. Montgomery will also star in the comedy alongside Lily Sullivan, Abbey Lee, and Arlo Green.

The movie follows two couples as they come together to celebrate a momentous occasion. However, a conflicting memory threatens to tear their relationship apart.

“With each wave crashing against the shore, the line between memory and manipulation blurs, forcing them to confront a question they’ve tried to forget: What really happened that night?” says the official synopsis.

A seemingly normal gathering then turns into an awkward dinner after a shocking round of present-giving before a big announcement.

The project is produced by Nick Batzias and Virginia Whitwell with GoodThing Productions, alongside Ian Booth and Nash Edgerton. The script is penned by Jory Anast, who’s known for his work in Went Up the Hill, which also featured Montgomery.

The Elvis actor spoke to Deadline about directing and starring in the film, which is already gaining traction. The actor admitted that he’s “honored” to have earned the golden opportunity. He claimed that the film would bring an “extremely important and timely message.”

He’s also thrilled to have a “wonderful” team of collaborators who will help him bring the vision of the project to life. The film’s producers also commented on The Engagement Party, calling it a “special” project.

“It’s a bold and unique exploration of trauma, love, friendship and consent,” Batzias and Whitwell told the outlet. They described screenwriter Anast and director Montgomery as “brave and fearless” storytellers and called them delightful collaborators.

Montgomery’s other upcoming projects include Dead Man’s Wire from filmmaker Gus Van Sant, which also stars Al Pacino, Bill Skarsgard, and Colman Domingo. He’ll also be seen in Legendary Entertainment’s Faces of Death alongside Charlie XCX.