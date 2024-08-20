Taylor Swift Invited Girls From Deadly Stabbing Incident in July to Her Eras Tour Backstage; Details Incident

Experience the magic that Taylor Swift recently shared with two of her young fans. During a concert at Wembley Stadium in London, the 34-year-old pop star invited two children affected by the July 29 stabbing incident at a Swift-themed yoga class in Southport, England, to not only attend her concert but also meet her backstage.

Their mother, Sami Foster, shared the heartwarming experience on TikTok, posting a montage of photos of her family with Swift. In the caption, she poignantly quoted lyrics from Swift’s song Cardigan from her 2020 album Folklore: "You drew stars around my scars."

Posted on August 18, Sami Foster expressed her gratitude to Taylor Swift and her mother, Andrea Swift, for creating a magical night for her daughters, Hope and Autumn, during a challenging time. She appreciated them for bringing joy to her family.

The TikTok video features a sweet photo set to the melody of Swift’s song Enchanted from the Speak Now album. In the picture, Swift, dressed in sparkling gold and baby blue with boots, hugs the two girls, who are wearing T-shirts referencing the We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together video. The older girl is shown with a cast decorated with drawings on her arm, adding to the touching scene.

The carousel continues with a picture of Taylor Swift hugging the girls, their parents, and another woman. The final photo shows Taylor gently resting her head on the older girl’s shoulder. Additional images include Swift alone with the older girl and the entire family enjoying time with Andrea Swift, known for her kindness towards fans.

Additional videos on Foster’s TikTok highlight the family's long-standing support for Swift, including their multiple visits to The Eras Tour. The mother also recently campaigned for her 10-year-old daughter, Hope, to receive Swift's iconic black fedora, which Swift wears during her Red performances and gives to a fan at the end of each show.

The attack, carried out by a 17-year-old boy who entered a dance school and began stabbing people inside, tragically resulted in the deaths of three girls. The attacker has been charged with murder, ten counts of attempted murder, and possession of a bladed article.

In total, eight children and two adults were injured in the incident. Following the attack, Swift, who had previously sent gifts and personalized balloons to the hospitalized victims, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram Stories. She expressed her deep sympathy and her struggle to find the right words to comfort the affected families.

She wrote, "These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

