The Bold and the Beautiful March 19 Episode Recap: Forresters Regain Power; Steffy Fires Hope From Company

The Forresters regain their company, pride, and power in the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful! The episode started with the family gathering for a meeting to discuss who would continue and who would be thrown out. Will Carter, the traitor who took over the company from the Forresters, be spared?

The family knows they wouldn’t have the company back if it weren’t for Carter’s guilt and change of heart because he was pretty good at running the company. At the meeting, the Forresters made it clear that they were the ones in power.

Steffy took charge and handed out the final verdict. It was revealed that Carter was restored to his position as COO and the company’s legal counsel. Brooke was also given a place in the company and took on a new role in stride.

The Forresters were aware that Hope was behind Carter’s decision to take over their company, so there was no way she would get back into the business. Hope had made a deal with Ridge the other day about keeping her line running for the company.

However, she dropped the bombshell, saying that as co-CEO, she has the power to change Ridge’s decision. Slamming her to be a disgrace and traitor, Steffy fires Hope from Forresters’s company.

The episode also featured a conversation between Hope, Carter, and Brooke. They tried to calm Hope, assuring her that she would at least have her line in the company per the deal Carter made. But Hope knew that Steffy wouldn’t let that happen, and that’s exactly how it went down.

Stefft announced she tainted the message of Hope for the Future and that the line would be shelved indefinitely. Hope lashed out at Steffy, but she stood strong in her stance.

Elsewhere, Daphne and Zende tried to predict who would stay and leave the Forresters’ company.