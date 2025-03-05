The Bold and the Beautiful March 4 Episode Recap: Steffy Faces Dilemma as Finn Unveils Shocking Secrets

All secrets are out in the latest bombshell episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Steffy is finally aware that Luna has been her husband Finn’s biological daughter all along. Given her history with Luna — when she almost killed her — she’s having a hard time processing the truth.

She confided in Taylor, who was equally shocked. She suggested Steffy leave Finn for good, claiming that things wouldn’t have been complicated if he’d been honest about sleeping with his aunt Poppy as a teenager.

You can’t blame Taylor for being paranoid for her daughter with everything that went down between her and Luna. Taylor is also worried about the other threat looming over their heads — Sheila. Her obsession with Finn knows no bounds, and she even stooped as low as involving Steffy’s daughter in getting closer to Finn.

What would happen when she discovered the secret? She’ll certainly use it to break Steffy and Finn further apart, and things will only worsen for the couple. Steffy couldn’t believe that her mother was asking her to leave her husband just like that.

She knows she loves him and wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for Finn rescuing her from Luna’s clutches at the last minute. Elsewhere, Luna also learns the truth about Finn being her dad. She’s not mad at him for not knowing sooner and quipped that she loved having him as her “little cousin.”

Luna grew up in a broken family and had a terrible childhood. Will Finn’s role as a stable father figure change her life for good? Meanwhile, Daphne and Hope confront each other after the latter catches the former kissing Ridge.

Their confrontation leads to Daphne leaving LA for Paris. She leaves behind her necklace, allowing Carter to have something to remember her by. Stay tuned for more updates!