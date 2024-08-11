Throwback: When Amanda Bynes Addressed Speculation About Her 'New Look'

Amanda Laura Bynes is a former American actress. She started out in her career pretty early as a child. Amanda gained attention after featuring in the Nickelodeon comedy sketch, All That and its spin-off, The Amanda Show. However, after a few years, she left acting and started her podcast show. Her show with biochemist Paul Seiminski marked her first public appearance in decades.

In one of the episodes, they interviewed tattoo artist Dahlia Moth. In that episode, they talked about all the pros and cons of having face tattoos and how with time people have accepted to have it. After her podcast debut, Bynes made a few social media posts addressing all the speculations and rumors about her ‘new look’.

Taking to her TikTok handle, Amanda Bynes shared her part of the story regarding the changes on her face. Explaining what she has done to it, the former actress said, "I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corners of my eyes. I don’t have those skin folds anymore — it was one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence and it made me feel a lot better in my skin.”

She further added, “So I just wanted to post about that just to clear up that rumor as to why I have a new look. I feel a lot better now about myself, and I’m so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery. It was one of the greatest things I could’ve ever done."

In another following video clip, Amanda further talked about the ‘shadows’ on her face that cover-up in the papped photos or videos. She admitted that she doesn’t look good all the time and that paparazzi pictures are taken outside in the sunlight that brightens up her skin saying that even though she was 37 at that time and doesn’t even look old.

Letting in a few secrets of how Amanda Bynes looks good in pictures, the Easy A actress shared, "Also, I have scars on the right side of my face, you can't really tell if you don't see it in a certain bright light. I'm going to take you outside to show you how terrible I can look in a certain light. I'm sure people have seen from me in movies and me in paparazzi pictures. So that is the secret to how I look good, I tend to find the best light."

In her post, many internet users commented on various things. One of them called her ‘stunning’ to which the actress shared her gratitude and said thank you to everyone.

Well, this is the story of Amanda Bynes’ changed face. Over the years, we have seen many celebrities go under the knife to become beautiful or get rid of the scars they have. One of the best examples is the Kardashians. But, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know.

