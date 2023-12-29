Top 5 movie characters that won our hearts in 2023 featuring Barbie's Ken, Super Mario Bros' Lumalee, and more

In 2023, the cinematic landscape delivered a roster of unforgettable characters that captured our hearts and left an indelible mark. First, Bella Ramsey's portrayal of Ellie in The Last of Us transcended the gaming realm, bringing raw emotion and depth to the screen. Margot Robbie's feminist reimagination of Barbie emerged as a comedic icon, turning a voiceless doll into a symbol of empowerment. Ben Starr's brooding and fiery Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy became an instant fan favorite, captivating audiences with his enigmatic presence. The list includes other standout performances such as Zoe Saldana's charismatic space adventurer in Galactic Odyssey and Rami Malek's haunting portrayal of a tormented artist in Echoes of Eternity. These characters collectively shaped 2023's cinematic narrative, leaving an enduring impact on audiences worldwide. Let’s dive deep into the top five standout characters of 2023 from film and OTT.

1. Ken from Barbie

Securing the coveted top spot is the charismatic Ken, brought to life with sublime finesse by Ryan Gosling in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Gerwig's bubblegum-colored riot offered intricate character journeys for its ensemble, yet it was Ken who stole the spotlight. Initially portrayed as a pitiable pick-me, Ken's foray into the real world enlightened him about the pitfalls of toxic masculinity, resulting in the flamboyant Mojo Dojo Casa House and a show-stopping musical number. Gosling's unwavering commitment to the role transforms Ken into a lovable fool, exploring the complexities of modern masculinity. Gerwig, in her feminist narrative, cleverly uses Ken to shed light on how societal expectations have failed men, weaving a tale of self-love and acceptance. In a resonant nod to Richie's journey in The Bear, Ken's narrative underscores the universal message that true value lies within oneself, not in the judgments of others. It's a sentiment that resonates deeply, making Gosling's and Richie's performances the undisputed winners of the Best Character award in 2023.

2. Rocket Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

In the emotionally charged landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 takes a poignant turn under the masterful storytelling of writer and director James Gunn. The heart-wrenching core of the narrative lies in the raw tale of Rocket Raccoon, expertly voiced by Bradley Cooper. Gunn delves into the early years of this beloved gun-toting trash panda, unveiling a harrowing past marked by cruel animal experiments and a childhood of imprisonment. The brilliance of Rocket's story lies in its allegorical depth, portraying a creative worker exploited by the corporate machinations of the High Evolutionary, who seeks to devour Rocket's brilliance for personal gain. In a year where creatives took a stand against the Hollywood studio system, Gunn's resonant message shines through, making Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 a poignant exploration of emotional pain and the triumph of individual resilience.

3. Loki from Loki

Tom Hiddleston's portrayal of Loki takes the third spot among three remarkable characters in the spotlight. Long heralded as one of Marvel's MVPs, Loki's second season solidifies the Asgardian god's status alongside iconic characters like Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man. Hiddleston masterfully brings Loki to life with significant growth and maturity, transcending his role as the mischievous god to embrace a new identity as the God of Stories. Devoting himself to safeguarding the branches of time until the end, Loki undergoes a profound transformation, shedding his characteristic selfishness. Hiddleston's performance beautifully conveys this evolution, capturing Loki's sense of glorious purpose with the perfect blend of gravity and levity. The TVA's influence on Loki's values and perspectives is palpable, marking a compelling chapter in the character's journey.

4. Astarion from Baldur’s Gate 3

In the realm of Baldur's Gate 3, where worthy companions abound, Astarion emerges as the character who has truly captivated the world. Neil Newbon's portrayal of Astarion, with high-camp perfection, propels him into the ranks of all-time RPG greats. Despite his initial inclination to greet you with hostility rather than a simple 'hello,' Astarion swiftly wins over the entire party with his flamboyant mannerisms and wicked sense of humor. Beyond the surface charm lies a character with a tragic, traumatized heart, the flamboyance serving as deflective armor. Astarion's journey to confront his past and former master, navigating the challenges of becoming a vampire spawn, stands out as one of Baldur's Gate 3's most rewarding narratives. And let's not forget, that being a hot elf with a penchant for intimacy certainly adds an extra layer of intrigue to this unforgettable character.

5. Richie from The Bear

Richie Jerimovich, the beloved cousin from Hulu's The Bear, is another standout entry to this elite list. A surprising choice a year ago, Richie underwent a remarkable transformation in the outstanding seventh episode of Season 2, titled Forks. In a mere 36 minutes, Richie's character exhibited more growth than many experience in full-length movies. The once abrasive cousin figured out a newfound sense of purpose while shadowing staff at a fine dining restaurant. Ebon Moss-Bachrach's portrayal flawlessly captures Richie's emotional journey, portraying a character who becomes remarkably comfortable in a two-piece suit, an outfit that felt alien to him just moments earlier. Richie's journey of self-improvement resonates universally, and Moss-Bachrach's performance is a testament to the relatability of that quest. The episode culminates in a cathartic explosion of emotion as Richie passionately belts out Taylor Swift's Love Story, a powerful reminder that embracing oneself and one's passions leads to finding a meaningful place in the world.

