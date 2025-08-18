Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘Destined’ to be Together? Here’s What Reports Reveal

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the most adored couple in the industry. The duo, who started to date in July 2023, is said to be destined to be together, as astrologically too, things are working in their favor.

Swift and Kelce recently made headlines for making an appearance together on the new heights podcast, as well as the musician announcing her new album, Life of a Showgirl.

The fans also went gaga over the chemistry between Swift and the NFL star, which was quite evident during the complete episode.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s stars aligned together astrologically?

Amid the exciting times that lie ahead for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, a celebrity astrologer, Kylie Thomas, went on to predict that the couple is to stay together for a very long time.

Thomas, in conversation with People Magazine, explained, “Whether they are to stay together for a long time or not, and I do think they have a lot working in their favor, this was meant to happen and will be a destined pivot point in both of their lives.”

She further revealed that the musician, who is a Sagittarius with a moon in cancer, and Kelce, who is a Libra with a Sagittarius moon, have a strong emotional compatibility and are able to bring the perfect balance in each other’s lives.

Meanwhile, the astrological predictions, which came after the Kansas City Chiefs star comments in the GQ interview, fueled speculation of him being ready to tie the knot.

In addition to the Bad Karma crooner’s record-breaking appearance on the podcast, the musician also dropped hints at her being one of the performers at the Super Bowl halftime event of 2026.

The audience noted that the Grammy-winning singer went on to talk about her obsession with Sourdough and connected it with the mascot of the San Francisco 49ers, Sourdough Sam. The upcoming season holds importance for Travis Kelce too, as he will be playing his 13th Super Bowl game, which coincides with Swift’s lucky number.

