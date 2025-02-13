True Detective Season 5: HBO Unveils New Setting For Golden Globe Winner Crime Drama; ‘It’s a Different Milieu...'

HBO is gearing up for the production of the fifth season of its Emmy-winning crime drama series True Detective. Francesca Orsi, the network’s Head of Drama Series and Film, spoke to Deadline at The White Lotus Season 3 premiere and teased that the upcoming season of True Detective will be set in New York, specifically in Jamaica Bay—marking a change of scenery from Alaska.

“It’s a different milieu but just as powerful,” she told the outlet. Orsi also hinted that Issa López, who serves as writer and showrunner, has a lot to explore this season. The crew is preparing for filming, which is set to begin in the coming months.

The franchise remained dormant after the release of its third season in 2019, possibly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was finally revived for a fourth season, led by Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, which premiered in January 2024.

Notably, the fourth season attracted more viewers than the first season, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in 2014. Moreover, the latest season earned 19 Emmy nominations, with Foster taking home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

The incredible success of the crime anthology has only heightened anticipation for the fifth season. According to Deadline, the casting process for the new season is currently underway. Orsi also expressed her enthusiasm about returning to work on the beloved franchise.

Advertisement

“I’m really excited about it,” she told the outlet. She revealed that she and López have a writers' room and have submitted notes on the first two episodes so far. “Honestly, I can’t wait for this to go. It’s all about casting and getting this ready,” Orsi added.

The crime anthology series revolves around police investigations that uncover personal and professional secrets of those involved—both within and outside the law.