Universal Seeks to Block Drake’s Legal Team from Accessing Kendrick Lamar’s Contracts and Interscope CEO’s Pay

Universal Music Group (UMG) has asked a federal judge to stop all discovery in Drake’s defamation lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar’s diss track Not Like Us.

The company argues that Drake’s requests, which include access to all contracts between Lamar and UMG and compensation details for Interscope CEO John Janick, are excessive and create an undue burden as per Variety.

Drake’s legal team is seeking information about UMG’s involvement in promoting Kendrick Lamar’s track, which the rapper claims led to real-world consequences.

His lawyers have requested details on executive compensation and performance incentives at Interscope for the past five years. UMG, however, says these demands require an extensive review of documents and communications, making them costly and unnecessary.

Drake’s attorney, Michael Gottlieb of Willkie Farr and Gallagher, responded to UMG’s motion, calling it an attempt to hide key information. “It is unsurprising that UMG is desperate to avoid discovery,” Gottlieb said.

“This motion is a ploy to delay producing documents and communications that UMG hopes to keep hidden and buried. If UMG has nothing to hide, it should not have an issue with discovery.”

UMG’s motion follows an earlier effort to dismiss the case entirely. The company has argued that Drake is suing them simply because he lost a rap battle and is trying to salve his wounds.

UMG insists that it did nothing wrong by distributing Not Like Us and claims that the song contains nonactionable opinions and rhetorical hyperbole, not fact. The company argues that Drake cannot claim defamation when he himself has released diss tracks targeting Lamar.

The label also pointed out that Drake had previously supported artists’ rights to free speech, referencing a petition he signed that criticized the use of rap lyrics as legal evidence. UMG stated that while Drake was right at the time, he was wrong in this case.

The company further claims that Drake’s lawsuit lacks merit, as he has failed to establish legal grounds for defamation or harassment. UMG asserts that it followed standard industry practices in promoting Lamar’s track and that Drake’s claims are an attempt to shift blame for the public fallout from the rap battle.