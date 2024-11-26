Why Is Drake Dragging Spotify and UMG To Court Over Kendrick Lamar's Diss Track? Legal Feud Explained

Drake has filed legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify, accusing them of conspiring to inflate the success of Kendrick Lamar’s diss track Not Like Us while suppressing his own music. The petition, submitted to the New York Supreme Court, claims UMG and Spotify engaged in unethical practices to manipulate streaming platforms, giving Lamar’s track an unfair advantage.

The legal feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has reached a boiling point. Drake’s attorneys allege that UMG and Spotify orchestrated a campaign to artificially boost streams and visibility for Lamar’s diss track while deliberately limiting Drake’s exposure. This lawsuit stems from a series of diss tracks exchanged between the two rappers, escalating their professional rivalry into legal territory.

Drake’s petition alleges that UMG used bots to inflate the popularity of Not Like Us, misleading listeners about its success. His attorneys claim that UMG paid influencers to promote the song on social media platforms and struck pay-to-play deals with radio stations to saturate the airwaves. Furthermore, the petition accuses Spotify of manipulating its algorithm to recommend Lamar’s track over Drake’s music, even when users searched for unrelated songs. Drake also claims Apple was paid by UMG to make its digital assistant Siri redirect users to Not Like Us when they requested his music.

UMG has denied the allegations, calling them “offensive and untrue.” The company insists it employs ethical marketing practices and dismissed Drake’s accusations as baseless. Spotify, however, has declined to comment. Both artists are signed to labels under UMG, with Drake linked to Republic Records and Lamar affiliated with Interscope. Despite these connections, Drake alleges UMG acted against his interests to prioritize profits from Lamar’s success.

The feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has been ongoing, fueled by the exchange of highly publicized diss tracks. Lamar’s Not Like Us accused Drake of engaging in inappropriate relationships and hiding children, while Drake’s counter tracks, such as Family Matters and The Heart Part 6, hit back with accusations of domestic abuse and infidelity against Lamar. Both rappers have denied the allegations in their songs, but the rivalry has garnered significant attention.

Drake’s attorneys allege that UMG’s tactics enabled Not Like Us to break Spotify records, achieving 900 million streams and setting benchmarks for single-day streams (12.8 million) and weekly streams for a rapper (81.2 million). The petition suggests these achievements were orchestrated, benefiting Lamar’s back catalog and boosting UMG’s profits. Drake claims his attempts to resolve the issue directly with UMG were unsuccessful, with the company instead directing him to sue Lamar personally.

The petition is not yet a full-fledged lawsuit but is a legal maneuver to preserve evidence. Drake’s attorneys have accused UMG of firing employees seen as loyal to him, further obstructing transparency. The legal filing also invokes the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), typically associated with organized crime, as well as laws against deceptive business practices and false advertising.

Drake’s legal battle with UMG and Spotify underscores a deepening rift not only between the two artists but also within the music industry itself. Allegations of manipulated streaming data and unethical promotional strategies raise broader questions about fairness and transparency in the digital age. As the case progresses, it could reshape how artists and labels navigate disputes in an increasingly competitive market.

