Val Kilmer Death: Drew Barrymore Shares Tribute For Batman Forever Co-star After His Sudden Death at 65; ‘He Was So Nurturing...’

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Val Kilmer, the beloved actor known for his iconic roles across decades. On a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew Barrymore paid heartfelt tribute to her Batman Forever co-star, remembering him as a nurturing and safe presence during a pivotal time in her life. Kilmer passed away on April 1 at the age of 65, leaving behind a legacy celebrated by fans and colleagues alike.

During a conversation with guest Kevin Bacon, Barrymore warmly recalled her experience working on the 1995 film directed by Joel Schumacher. She shared that both Schumacher and Kilmer had played instrumental roles in encouraging her to join Batman Forever’s star-studded cast, which also included Nicole Kidman, Jim Carrey, and Tommy Lee Jones.

“I was friends with Joel Schumacher, the director, who I thought of this morning because it was he and Val Kilmer that pulled me into Batman Forever,” Barrymore reminisced. “And Val Kilmer was so nice to me. He was so nurturing and kind and safe, which was a very important thing for me.”

Kevin Bacon noted that such kindness was rare in the industry during that era, to which Barrymore agreed, adding, “Nobody wants anything from me, they want things for me, which I thought was really interesting.”

Bacon also shared his memories of Kilmer, highlighting their time together on Broadway in the 1983 production of Slab Boys alongside Sean Penn and Jackie Earle Haley. Bacon fondly called it “one of the great experiences” of his life.

Kilmer, a Juilliard-trained actor, was known for his incredible range and magnetic screen presence. His celebrated career spanned films like The Doors, The Saint, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Tombstone, Willow, Thunderheart, and Top Gun: Maverick. His health struggles in recent years, including a battle with throat cancer, had changed his voice but not his spirit, which continued to inspire many.

Val Kilmer’s passing marks the end of an era for Hollywood, but his profound impact lives on through the memories of his co-stars and the unforgettable roles he brought to life. As Drew Barrymore and Kevin Bacon's tributes show, Kilmer’s kindness off-screen was just as powerful as his performances on it — a true legacy of heart, talent, and generosity.

