What Happened To John Blackthorne's Ship In Shogun? Explained

ALERT: This article contains SPOILERS for Shōgun episode 10.

Shōgun, much like the power struggles of Japan's Edo period, enjoys keeping its viewers on their toes. Just as the historical lords and generals manipulated their subjects, the series has been a whirlwind of unexpected turns for both us, the audience, and the characters within. Since the arrival of John Blackthorne, an English navigator who washed ashore in 1600, the series has been filled with unexpected turns, keeping viewers on their toes. Not only has this impacted the central characters Lady Mariko and Lord Yoshii Toranaga, but it has also led to shocking events like the climactic explosion at Osaka Castle, triggered by Ishido's ninja clan in an unsuccessful attempt to kidnap someone important. Episode 9 concluded with a heart-stopping moment—the presumed death of Lady Mariko in that very blast.

The final episode of Shōgun offered a satisfying resolution to the stories of Lord Yoshii Toranaga and John Blackthorne while also surprising viewers with its approach. Instead of an epic conclusion filled with dramatic battles and multiple deaths, the finale took a different route, shedding light on Toranaga's calculated maneuvers. The one element he couldn't foresee? John Blackthorne's arrival. The Englishman inadvertently became a crucial piece in Toranaga's intricate game, ultimately binding his fate to the ambitious Lord. While Toranaga feigned the search for a traitor within Ajiro, it was he who orchestrated the destruction of Blackthorne's ship, ensuring the sailor remained firmly within his grasp. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

John Blackthorne: Trapped in Japan by Ambition and Loyalty

Shōgun's final episode throws a curveball at viewers hoping to see John Blackthorne sail away. Throughout the series, the English pilot, known as the "Anjin" in Japan, desperately seeks a way back home despite achieving a high rank under the powerful Lord Toranaga. As Toranaga's grand plan unfolds in the closing moments, Blackthorne stands among the few survivors following the tragic death of Mariko. The final episodes are filled with shocking moments, including the tragic death of Lady Mariko, but the real shock comes when Blackthorne realizes his ship has been destroyed.

Advertisement

As Blackthorne prepares to leave Osaka, he discovers that his life was spared thanks to Lady Mariko's intervention. Father Ajiro reveals that Blackthorne wasn't supposed to survive the chaos in Osaka, but Mariko's deal with the Church secured his safe passage by trading the Erasmus, Blackthorne's ship, for his life. However, when he returns to Ajiro, he finds his ship in ruins.

Initially, it seems like Church allies might be behind the destruction of Blackthorne's ship, but it turns out that Toranaga is the real mastermind. His reasons are twofold: he wanted to ensure Blackthorne stayed in Japan and to test his loyalty. Toranaga uses this incident to gauge Blackthorne's commitment to the Japanese people, particularly after expressing his dissatisfaction with the villagers in Ajiro, whom he planned to punish for supposedly sinking the Erasmus.

Blackthorne's inherent nobility shines through as he takes responsibility, offering himself as a sacrifice to protect the villagers. Toranaga intervenes, revealing the truth: he orchestrated the ship's destruction to safeguard Blackthorne from Portuguese threats. While seemingly a minor incident, this act is a stroke of strategic genius. Unbeknownst to Blackthorne, his future is now firmly intertwined with Toranaga's ambitions, leaving him trapped in Japan by both the Lord's cunning and his own unwavering loyalty.

Co-Creator Explained The 'Shogun' Finale

The creators of the miniseries Shōgun shed light on the final scene, revealing a newfound purpose for protagonist John Blackthorne. In the closing moments, viewers see Blackthorne and his former rival, Toda Buntaro Hirokatsu, share a bow of respect. Blackthorne then joins the local villagers in pulling his damaged ship from the water.

As explained by Marks and Yoshida in FX Network's Shōgun: The Official Podcast breakdown of the finale, the closing moments see Blackthorne with a new purpose and a fresh start, part of which is his newfound relationship with Buntaro.

Read Marks and Yoshida's comments below:

Marks: “As Blackthorne stood on the beach in the kind of reborn purpose he's been given, without realizing that this purpose is all for nothing. But it doesn't matter that it's all for nothing, because that's the point. He's happy. He's found something again. And he's found a community, too, of these peasants who are helping him pull the ship out. This is his new crew. In a certain respect, his new buddies.”

Advertisement

Yoshida: “Him and Buntaro are the new buddy comedy, the most unexpected buddy comedy going forward.”

Marks: This is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

All episodes of Shōgun are now streaming on Hulu.

ALSO READ: Will There Be A Shogun Season 2? Showrunners Might Just Have An Answer