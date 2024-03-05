What Is Emma Grede's Net Worth? Exploring The Entrepreneur And Shark Tank Guest Star's Fortune

Emma Grede, the recurring shark on ABC’s Shark Tank, was named one of America’s Richest Self Made Women and America’s Richest Self Made Women Under 40 by Forbes last year.

Grede, the co-founder of Good American and various such business ventures is the first ever Black woman to serve as an investor on Shark Tank, where she uses her wealth of experience to identify and invest money in groundbreaking startups rooted in inclusivity, diversity, and sustainability, causes she regularly addresses as the leader of numerous reputable firms. She started her first business when she was just 26 years old and never looked back. If you, too, like us, are wondering how much this superwoman of an entrepreneur is worth, keep on reading, as in this article, we explore in detail Emma Grede’s net worth.

Emma Grede Early Life — The daughter of a single mother is now the ultimate business mogul

Grede was born in 1982 to an English mother and a Trinidadian father. Raised by her single mother, Jenny-Lee Findlay, Grede spent the early years of her life in Plaistow, England.

At age sixteen, she enrolled at the London College of Fashion, where she secured an internship at Gucci. In order to pursue her career, Emma dropped out of school before completing her degree which she later noted “was the right decision” for her.

In the following years, Emma worked at enterprises such as Gharani Strok and Inca Productions, the latter of which is best known for producing shows at London Fashion Week.

By 24, Emma discovered she had a knack for leading and not just following orders. This led her to create her own talent marketing company ITB (Independent Talent Brand) Worldwide, in 2008. The company was acquired by Rogers and Cowen in 2017, but not before it had served clients like H&M, TikTok, Tommy Hilgfieger, YSL Beauty, and more under Emma’s leadership.

Emma Grede Net Worth – ($360 Million Estimated)

As of 2024, Emma Grede’s net worth sits at $360 million or £282 million, per The Sun.

Emma is the force behind multiple fashion, retail, and lifestyle brands such as Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American etc.

Awards and Honors — SKIMS success and a nod from FORBES

In November 2022, Emma along with Kim Kardashian won the first Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion for SKIMS, at the CFDA Awards in New York.

Given her immense wealth, Forbes identified the entrepreneur as one of the Richest Self Made Women in America (2022-2023).

Emma Grede — Personal Life

Grede is married to Jens Grede, the other co-founder of SKIMS. The couple have four children together and are reported to be residing in Bel Air, Los Angeles.

While not much information about their relationship is available for public consumption, it is believed that the couple met as business partners before falling in love.

According to The Sun, Grede’s husband Jens, who helped launch the Kardashians’ SKIMS and Good American, is also the co-founder of Frame Denim.

Emma Grede House — The guest shark bought Brad Pitt’s Malibu estate recently

British-born Emma now spends most of her time in the USA so naturally she has made multiple real estate investments in the States.

In 2022, Emma bought Brad Pitt’s Malibu holiday home for $45 million to add to her $24 million Bel Air abode.

Emma Grede Shark Tank Earnings —

Grede’s Shark Tank earnings remain unknown as she appeared as a shark only on episode 1 of season 13 and episode 14 of season 14 of the show.

Emma Grede Car Collection — Multiple Luxury Vehicles

CaclubIndia reports that Emma Grede has several luxury cars decorating her garage. Her car collection, per the website, includes the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ (517,000), Rolls-Royce Phantom ($455,000), Ferrari 488 ($350,000), Porsche Panamera ($191,000), Range Rover Autobiography ($143,000) and a BMW M8 Gran Coupe ($130,000).

Notable Collaborations — Good American and SKIMS

Around 2015, Emma Grede pitched the idea for Good American to Kris Jenner, whom she met during Paris Fashion Week. Come 2016, Grede in collaboration with Khloe Kardashian launched Good American with a focus on size inclusivity and body positivity.

The brand, on its opening day itself, managed to sell a million dollars worth of denim merch. Given the positive reception from the consumers, Good American expanded from strictly selling denim jeans to include dresses, swimwear, sleepwear, footwear, and more.

Grede’s success with Good American also helped her serve as a founding member of Kim Kardashian’s 2019 shapewear brand, SKIMS.

As of writing this article, Grede remains the CEO of Good American and the chief product officer of SKIMS.

Additionally, Grede also collaborated with the KarJenner family matriarch Kris Jenner to launch Safely, a plant based cleaning and self care product brand, in 2021.

