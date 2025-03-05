What Is The White Lotus 3 Trump Vote Scene About And Why Is It Creating Tension Among Friends? Find Out

In HBO’s The White Lotus season three, a trio of friends, played by Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, and Michelle Monaghan, find their relationships tested during a Thailand getaway. In the third episode, Kate (Bibb) reveals that she voted for Donald Trump, leading to tension at the dinner table as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Laurie (Coon), a New York attorney, and Jaclyn (Monaghan), a Hollywood actress, react with surprise when Kate shares that she enjoys going to church in Texas. They ask how she handles being around conservative people.

“If I was just around a bunch of Texans who voted for Trump, I guess I would just feel alienated,” says Jaclyn. Laurie then asks Kate directly, “You didn’t vote for Trump though, did you?” Kate doesn’t answer but makes a telling facial expression. “Are we really gonna talk about Trump tonight?” she responds.

The political discussion was part of the script long before Donald Trump announced his 2024 campaign. Creator Mike White wrote the scene in 2022, and the show filmed in early 2024.

Bibb told Variety that when they shot the scene, Trump’s political future was uncertain. “I feel like Mike had binoculars into the future because when we did it, it just didn’t feel [timely anymore],” Bibb said.

Filming was delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes, but the scene remained relevant. Bibb noted that at the time of filming, the cast wasn’t sure if Trump would run again, making the conversation even more unexpected.

After the dinner, Kate overhears Jaclyn and Laurie gossiping about her. “She’s always been like this. Always taking on the attitude of the person she’s with,” one of them whispers. Laurie reacts strongly: “I mean Trump! Are you insane?” They discuss how Kate always lets her husband, Dave, influence her decisions.

Jaclyn adds, “As a woman, it’s just so self-defeating, right?” referring to Kate’s life in Texas. They also speculate that people tend to become more conservative as they age. Hearing their conversation, Kate silently returns to bed, realizing how her friends perceive her.

Mike White shared that the trio’s dynamic was inspired by real-life friendships he had observed while on vacation. He stated in an HBO interview that he initially imagined the three friends as almost interchangeable, blonde, energetic, and lively. But as the story unfolds, their subtle differences begin to stand out, ultimately leading to tensions that disrupt their time together.

