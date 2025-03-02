Who Are the New Stars Joining Keke Palmer in Peacock’s The Burbs? Here's What We Know

Peacock’s upcoming mystery comedy series The Burbs, starring Keke Palmer, has added six recurring guest stars. Haley Joel Osment, RJ Cyler, Justin Kirk, Kyrie McAlpin, Danielle Kennedy, and Randy Oglesby will join the cast as per Variety. The series is based on the 1989 film of the same name, which starred Tom Hanks.

The latest additions to the cast include Haley Joel Osment from The Sixth Sense, RJ Cyler from The Harder They Fall, Justin Kirk from Weeds, Kyrie McAlpin from Cheaper by the Dozen, Danielle Kennedy from Narcos, and Randy Oglesby from For All Mankind.

They join previously announced cast members Keke Palmer, Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch, and Kapil Talwalkar.

The series is set in a quiet suburban neighborhood where a young couple moves into their husband’s childhood home. Their world changes when a new neighbor moves in, uncovering long-hidden secrets and introducing new dangers.

Celeste Hughey, known for Dead to Me and High Fidelity, is writing the series and serves as an executive producer. Other executive producers include Keke Palmer, Rachel Shukert, and Nzingha Stewart, who will direct the first episode.

Brian Grazer, who produced the original 1989 film, is also part of the project. Kristen Zolner and Natalie Berkus will produce for Imagine Entertainment.

Advertisement

Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, and Aimee Carlson are producing under Fuzzy Door, which has an overall deal with Universal Content Productions. Dana Olsen, who wrote the original movie, will be a co-executive producer.

Production for The Burbs will take place at Universal Studios backlot in Los Angeles, the same location where the original film was shot. The 1989 movie, directed by Joe Dante, was a dark comedy that followed suburban neighbors convinced that their new neighbors were hiding a sinister secret.