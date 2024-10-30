Will Angelina Jolie Star In A Rom-Com Anytime Soon? Find Out As Actress Claims She Isn’t Sure ‘How Good’ She’d Be In It

Angelina Jolie isn’t sure if she would want to be a part of a rom-com movie anytime soon. In conversation with E! News, the actress talked about her thoughts about starring in a rom-com while promoting her latest movie, Maria, which premiered in Los Angeles.

While speaking to the media portal, the Oscar-winning actress shared that the closest she has come to doing a rom-com is playing the role of Maleficient in the Disney-hailed movie of 2014 and then in the sequel part in 2019.

In the Maleficient movies, Jolie’s character is seen to be in love with Diaval. Throughout the years of Jolie's being in the Hollywood industry, the actress has not acted in a proper romance movie, though her characters have a little bit of love angles here and there.

The actress's list of movies in the thriller genre is rather lengthy, including Girl, Interrupted, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

While sitting down for an interview with the entertainment portal, the Hollywood star shared, "I don't know how good I'd be at a rom-com.” She further added, "I think Maleficent was the closest I got; I thought she was in love with Diaval. I thought it was a bit of a rom-com; I may have been on my own there."

For her new project, Maria, the actress will portray opera singer Maria Callas. While the movie previously premiered at the Venice Film Festival, the actress talked about her connection with the role during its latest premiere in Los Angeles.

The Eternals actress shared that while the audience believes that the connection between her and Callas is about multiple things, she believes that loneliness connects her to the opera singer.

Elaborating on the statements, she said, "I think what we have in common maybe is that we share a certain loneliness in kind of sometimes doing our work where we're the one, I don't know, up at night, alone, trying to figure something out or feeling like we have to."

Maria will be released in selected theaters on November 27.

