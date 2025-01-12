Will Landman Return for Season 2 on Paramount+? Here's What We Know
After a successful first season, fans of Landman are eager to know if the show will return for a second season on Paramount+. Here's everything you need to know.
Paramount+’s Landman, created by Taylor Sheridan, is making waves in late 2024 and early 2025. Set in the high-stakes world of West Texas oil rigs, the show follows Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, a crisis management executive navigating personal and professional turmoil.
From deadly oil rig accidents to cartel problems and the storm of his ex-wife, played by Ali Larter, Landman offers a thrilling ride for viewers. The first season consists of 10 episodes, with the finale, The Crumbs of Hope, set to air on January 12, 2025.
While Paramount+ has not officially announced a second season yet, the renewal seems likely. The show has been praised by both critics and audiences, and Paramount is known for supporting Taylor Sheridan’s projects.
The network has a strong track record with Sheridan’s work, which increases the chances for a second season. Fans can likely expect more from this hit series.
In a May 2024 interview, Landman star Demi Moore seemed to confirm a second season. Speaking at the American Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival, she shared, "I’ve already completed the first season and I’m excited for us to start the second, which will be at the beginning of next year."
Although this wasn’t an official announcement, it strongly suggests that production on a second season is already in the works.
Landman is available exclusively on Paramount+. It is not available on streaming platforms like Netflix or Hulu. If you’re looking to catch up on this gripping series, you’ll need a subscription to Paramount+ to watch all episodes of Season 1 and, hopefully, future seasons as well.
