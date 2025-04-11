Yellowjackets: Did Mari Know She Was the ‘Pit Girl’ in Series Pilot Episode? Actress Alexa Barajas Reveals

The biggest mystery of Yellowjackets is finally revealed! In the pilot episode, a faceless brunette was teased as the victim of the cannibalistic soccer team, who came to be known as Pit Girl throughout the series. The season three finale revealed that Mari has been that mysterious brunette all this while.

Alexa Barajas, who plays Mari, had a gut feeling that her character would be the Pit Girl. “I didn’t always know, but I did have a hunch,” she told Deadline. Barajas recalled noticing something while watching the pilot episode.

She saw a girl running in the woods and thought her silhouette looked like that of her character. “I had a feeling that that this was where it was gonna all end up, and I am so excited that we finally got to do it,” she added.

The revelation left the fans content, as many theories indicated that Mari being the Pit Girl would make perfect sense. There were also theories about Antler Queen’s identity, who was revealed to be Sophie Nélisse’s Shauna.

Barajas seemed to be familiar with the fan theories! She revealed that the fandom is often divided into two polar opposite theories. While some really wanted her to be the Pit Girl, others were strongly against the idea. Either way, the actress hopes that since they finally got the answer, they’d be satisfied.

Speaking of her experience in recreating the opening scene from the pilot episode, Barajas said she wanted it to feel like that “full circle” moment. The show is about “wildly talented girls high school soccer team become the unlucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Canadian wilderness,” as per the synopsis.

Yellowjackets is available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime and Amazon Prime Video.