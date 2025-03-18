Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victor Newman Sabotage Kyle and Claire’s Romance?

Kyle Abbott is about to face a harsh reality as Victor Newman takes matters into his own hands. Meanwhile, Lily Winters grows suspicious of Damian Kane’s true motives. Here’s what’s coming up on The Young and the Restless on Tuesday, March 18.

Lily Winters finds herself questioning Damian Kane’s relentless pursuit of her. While his charm is undeniable, she worries there’s more to his interest than meets the eye. Damian has been keeping secrets—especially regarding Aristotle Dumas, the real owner of the companies he’s running. As Lily struggles with her suspicions, she remains guarded, unsure of Damian’s true intentions.

Elsewhere, Holden Novak takes a bold step with Audra Charles, who is determined to keep their relationship strictly professional. Audra wants to maintain communication to gather more information on Damian, but Holden has a habit of crossing lines. If he pushes the boundaries, Audra may have to remind him—once again—that her heart belongs to Nate Hastings. A flirtation or even an attempted kiss could lead to serious consequences.

Victor Newman is never one to back down, and his latest move will shake things up for Kyle Abbott and Claire Newman. While he recently reached a truce with Claire, that doesn’t mean he approves of her relationship with Kyle. In fact, Victor’s actions suggest he’s still trying to undermine it.

Whether he’s planting doubts in Kyle’s mind or reminding him of his lingering ties to Summer Newman, Victor will make it clear—he doesn’t believe Kyle is right for Claire. His predictions for the future may include a warning: Claire would be better off without Kyle.

To make matters worse, Kyle will find himself in an awkward situation at Crimson Lights when Claire and Summer cross paths. With tensions rising, Kyle’s personal life is bound to get even more complicated.

As Victor continues to manipulate the situation, Kyle and Claire will have to navigate yet another hurdle in their relationship. Will they come out stronger, or will Victor’s meddling drive a wedge between them? Stay tuned for more drama as The Young and the Restless delivers another action-packed episode.